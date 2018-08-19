Sunday, August 19, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 19 August, 2018 11:49 IST

Jio PostPaid users to get 2-month cashback on ICICI CC after a year of use

The Jio PostPaid Rs 199 plan offers unlimited calling, 25 GB of data and 100 SMS per day.

As Reliance Jio unveils its PostPaid data plans for users, ICICI and Jio announce a cashback offer for subscribers. The offer is only valid for users who use their ICICI Credit Cards to enable autopay for the PostPaid plan of their choosing. Those who use the JioAutoPay for a year will get two-months' cashback.

Interested users on Jio PostPaid will need to apply for the offer via their MyJio app. One can simply head to the JioPay section of the app, tap on JioAutoPay and then link their ICICI CC to enable payment. After 6 months of using the service, users will get a 1-month cashback. After a year, they'll get another month of rent as cashback.

Jio PostPaid plans start at Rs 199 for unlimited voice calls, 25 GB of high-speed data (as opposed to a daily limit, as in the case of the PrePaid plans) and 100 SMS per day. Data use will be charged at Rs 20 per GB once the quota is exhausted.

Other offers with the PostPaid plan include international calling at 50p per minute and international roaming rates of Rs 2 per minute of calling, Rs 2 per SMS and Rs 2 per MB of data. You will, of course, need to check on the list of supported countries, though the most popular ones are already included. International calls and roaming will be pre-activated.

Reliance Jio Logo

Reliance Jio Logo

Source: MySmartPrice

