Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 August, 2018 20:29 IST

Jio GigaFiber registrations begin: Here's how to register for Jio Broadband

India jumped to number one in terms of mobile broadband service from its global rank of 150 after the launch of Jio 4G services.

After 4G mobile services, Reliance Jio on 15 August started registration for optical fiber based fixed-line broadband service through which it has claimed to offer download speed of one gigabit per second.

"JioGigaFiber. Make your neighborhood #Gigaready with Gigabit wifi, TV, smart home, free calling and more," read the registration option in MyJio App.

At present, major rivals of Jio offer download speed up to 100 megabits per second for around Rs 1,000 per month for home users.

Reliance Jio GigaTV interface

Reliance Jio GigaTV interface

Jio claims to offer around 10 times more speed to home users. Though the company has not disclosed its price yet, however, there have been reports that it will trigger a stiff competition among telecom firms. Here are the following steps to register for Jio GigaFiber:

  • Go to the official website of Ji0 GigaFiber.
  • Then you'll have to enter your address. You'll see your current location written, you can change it by moving the pin on the map or by pressing on the 'Change' button.
  • After you've jotted down your address, hit the 'Submit' button.
  • The screen might still show the default address, but do not get worked up. Just move on to the next step which is to select whether the address you've entered is your home or work address.
  • Then fill in your details: name, contact number, and press on the 'Generate' OTP button
  • Enter the OTP that you receive then select the type of your locality whether it's a society, township, developer so and so forth.
  • And now for the final step, tap on 'Submit'.

Jio's entry in mobile services led to a free voice call for the first time, and data prices dipped by over 95 percent since the time it commenced services.

The service will be launched simultaneously across 1,100 cities for homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises, according to an announcement earlier made by Reliance Jio's parent firm Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh D Ambani.

"For the home, this will mean ultra high definition entertainment on your large screen televisions, multi-party video conferencing from the comfort of your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants who obey your every command, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping," Ambani had said.

He said that Jio broadband service will enable smart-home solutions where hundreds of devices like security cameras, home appliances even lights and switches can be securely controlled by their owners using a smartphone from both inside and outside the home.

India jumped to number one in terms of mobile broadband service from its global rank of 150 after the launch of Jio 4G services.

Ambani in his last annual general meeting speech said that India is ranked quite low at 134th in the global ranking for fixed broadband due to poor fixed-line infrastructure.

"In countries with better-developed communication infrastructure, more than 80 percent of data consumption happens indoors through fixed line connectivity in homes, in offices and other premises...Jio is determined to move India to among the top 5 in fixed-line broadband, too," Ambani said.

Inputs from Press Trust of India.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

NewsTracker

RCom expects to complete Rs 25,000-cr assets sale by August-end; to pay Ericsson Rs 550 cr

Aug 06, 2018

NewTracker

SBI, Reliance Jio extend partnership to digital payments area, will help state-run lender ramp up customer base

Aug 02, 2018

NewsTracker

RCom announces tender and exchange offer for $300 million bond holders due 2020; proposes to buy notes at a discount

Aug 07, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio, Infosys to set up projects in Bengal's proposed 'Silicon Valley' hub

Aug 14, 2018

feature phone

Xiaomi launches AI-powered feature phones Qin 1, Qin 1s at CNY 199 and CNY 299

Aug 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries jumps 55 places in Fortune 500 list; IOC trumps seven Indian firms

Aug 01, 2018

science

ISRO

India's mission to put man in space will create 15,000 new jobs: ISRO chief

Aug 15, 2018

Opportunity Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover missing on Mars since two months after a dust storm

Aug 15, 2018

Space Weather

Data from past space weather may help avoid future threats to Earth: Research

Aug 15, 2018

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018