Reliance Industries' (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani had announced the JioPhone 2 on 5 July this year and it will now be available for purchase on Jio.com from 16 August starting at 12 pm in a flash sale.

JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with 2.4-inch QVGA display with a large QWERTY keyboard and a much bigger screen than the previous JioPhone.

JioPhone was created with an aim to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India and offer phones at extremely affordable prices.

The device comes with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB using microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery. It supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. The device runs on KaiOS, comes with a mono speaker, 2 MP rear and front VGA camera.

The device supports dual SIM slots allowing for two nano-SIM cards.

Starting 15 August JioPhone owners will be able to access Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps on their devices. WhatsApp, however, will be made available soon.

Customers already have access to free voice calls and a bunch of applications such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat.

