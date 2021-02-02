FP Trending

Itel, a Chinese smartphone brand, known for making budget-friendly phones has launched a new smartphone in India called Itel A47. The Itel A47 features a 5.5-inch HD+ display and sports curved edges, which according to the company, offers a solid in-hand feel while holding it. The smartphone is available in two colour options – Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue. Itel A47 also offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

Itel A47 pricing, availability

The Itel A47 is priced at Rs 5,499 in India and will be available exclusively via Amazon, from 5 February, 12 pm onwards.

Itel A47 specifications

The Itel A47 sports a 5.5-inch HD+ full-screen IPS display backed with 2.5D glass and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the phone is the 1.4GHz quad-core processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and packs in a 3,000 mAh battery.

The phone houses dual rear cameras at the back, which includes a 5 MP AI lens along with a 5 MP secondary shooter. The optics get multiple camera effects that include Portrait Mode, Smart Recognition, Beauty Mode, and more.

The phone comes with dual security features that include a face unlock and a multi-functional fingerprint sensor.