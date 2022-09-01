Thursday, September 01, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 14 Pro’s new cutout ‘features’ leaked, will appear as a single elongated pill

The iPhone 14 Pro series’ new hole and pill-shaped cutout will appear as a single, elongated pill. The space between the two cutouts will have orange and green dots that indicate when the camera or the microphone has been activated


FP StaffSep 01, 2022 18:07:43 IST

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the true flagship devices from Apple this year. One of the biggest news surrounding these two upcoming devices is that Apple will finally be ditching the infamous notch and instead go for a hole and a pill shape cutout.

iPhone 14 Pro’s new cutout ‘features’ leaked, may appear as a single long pill-shaped cutout

New reports are emerging, which suggest that Apple, will be showing the two distinct cutouts as one giant, elongated cutout instead, when the display is on. 

As per certain rumours that are floating around on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the display cutouts on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will appear as a unified pill when the phone is in use. 

Instead of displaying a hole punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout, Apple is tipped to turn off the pixels on the display located between both the cutouts all thanks to the handset’s OLED displays.

While Apple is yet to announce any details regarding a redesigned display, including new cutouts for the upcoming iPhone Pro models, tipsters and industry analysts have repeatedly suggested that the company’s smartphones could see a new design for the first time since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017.

The rumours also suggest that the space between the two cutouts will apparently be used to show the orange and green dots that indicate when the camera or the microphone has been activated by an app. 

At present, these indicators are shown to the right of the notch when the hardware is actively engaged but putting them front and centre on the ‌iPhone‌’s display will make it more apparent when the camera and the microphone are in use. Apple will also let users tap on the green and orange dots to receive more information about what apps are using the ‌iPhone‌’s hardware.

Furthermore, iOS would allow the visible black band around the cutout to grow a little and contract a little, depending on certain applications and use case scenarios. As of now, this will be completely dynamic, and users will not have the option to disable it. 

Meanwhile, the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 max will have a redesigned notch that is connected to the top bezel, a design that we have seen for years now on iPhones. For those who aren’t aware, Apple will be launching the new iPhone 14 series on September 7 and will make the non-Pro models readily available since launch. The 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, will be made available from September 16.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

iPhone 14 series new price leaked, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max will be available in stores from September 16

Sep 01, 2022
iPhone 14 series new price leaked, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max will be available in stores from September 16
Apple issues warning for iPhone, iPad and Mac users over major security flaw

Apple

Apple issues warning for iPhone, iPad and Mac users over major security flaw

Aug 19, 2022
Steve Jobs' Apple-1 computer prototype from 1976 auctioned for nearly $700,000

Apple

Steve Jobs' Apple-1 computer prototype from 1976 auctioned for nearly $700,000

Aug 23, 2022
Where & how to watch Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7

Apple

Where & how to watch Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7

Aug 25, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 series launch delayed by a day, tech giant to release a slurry of devices on September 7

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 series launch delayed by a day, tech giant to release a slurry of devices on September 7

Aug 18, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 series to reportedly set to get a Mini variant, may be launched on September 7

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 series to reportedly set to get a Mini variant, may be launched on September 7

Aug 23, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022