FP Staff

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the true flagship devices from Apple this year. One of the biggest news surrounding these two upcoming devices is that Apple will finally be ditching the infamous notch and instead go for a hole and a pill shape cutout.

New reports are emerging, which suggest that Apple, will be showing the two distinct cutouts as one giant, elongated cutout instead, when the display is on.

As per certain rumours that are floating around on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the display cutouts on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will appear as a unified pill when the phone is in use.

Instead of displaying a hole punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout, Apple is tipped to turn off the pixels on the display located between both the cutouts all thanks to the handset’s OLED displays.

While Apple is yet to announce any details regarding a redesigned display, including new cutouts for the upcoming iPhone Pro models, tipsters and industry analysts have repeatedly suggested that the company’s smartphones could see a new design for the first time since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017.

The rumours also suggest that the space between the two cutouts will apparently be used to show the orange and green dots that indicate when the camera or the microphone has been activated by an app.

At present, these indicators are shown to the right of the notch when the hardware is actively engaged but putting them front and centre on the ‌iPhone‌’s display will make it more apparent when the camera and the microphone are in use. Apple will also let users tap on the green and orange dots to receive more information about what apps are using the ‌iPhone‌’s hardware.

Furthermore, iOS would allow the visible black band around the cutout to grow a little and contract a little, depending on certain applications and use case scenarios. As of now, this will be completely dynamic, and users will not have the option to disable it.

Meanwhile, the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 max will have a redesigned notch that is connected to the top bezel, a design that we have seen for years now on iPhones. For those who aren’t aware, Apple will be launching the new iPhone 14 series on September 7 and will make the non-Pro models readily available since launch. The 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, will be made available from September 16.