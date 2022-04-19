Tuesday, April 19, 2022Back to
Apple Accidentally Leaks Massive New Upgrades & Features For iPhones & iPads

A couple of “accidental leaks” from Apple suggest a completely new charging system and a mobile connectivity upgrade that will shake up the smartphone industry in a year or two.


FP StaffApr 19, 2022 10:21:59 IST

With WWDC around the corner, technophiles all around the world will gladly eat up any credible leak regarding Apple’s upcoming products and designs. Well, a few “accidental leaks” from Apple have tech enthusiasts very excited as to the direction that the Cupertino based tech giant is taking.

Apple Accidentally Leaks Features Of Upcoming iPhones And iPad

Apple “accidentally” published a new support document on its website that indicates the existence of a new USB-C Charger with two ports that will enable users to charge an iPhone or an iPad, as well as an additional accessory, like the Apple Watch or one of their countless AirPods.

Given that Apple no longer supplies a charging brick with the iPhone, and that it sells the charging brick at a premium, they will have to include support for fast charging in order to make this charging brick more lucrative to the customer.

However, this new charger isn’t nearly as exciting as the most recent leak. In a report published by 9to5Mac, Apple’s new iOS 15.5 beta release makes references to an enhanced Focus and News functionality. Although this is not going to be available for older devices, the more recent Apple devices will be getting these updates.

One of the major changes in these updates is the fact that Apple may be integrating satellite calling into the iPhone 14, or its later offerings. The same sort of satellite connectivity may also be included in the upcoming Apple Watch. 

If implemented, this is going to be a huge step forward for mobile connectivity as no other Android device offers this functionality as of now. And, as history has taught us on numerous occasions, if Apple does bring in new functionality, other manufacturers, in all likelihood, will copy the move within a year.

As is the case with Apple every year, expect some of these features to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 lineup, even after iOS 16 is officially launched. Also, given that the new iPhone 14 is reportedly very similar to the iPhone 13, both in terms of looks as well as performance, the only way that Apple will be able to convince a lot of people to upgrade will be through these features.

With WWDC being a few months away, we can safely expect more of such accidental leaks coming our way in the next couple of weeks.

