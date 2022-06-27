FP Staff

Like every year, Apple will be launching their latest iPhone in autumn or fall as the Americans like to call it. The launch event is scheduled to take place sometime in September or early October. However, Apple won’t be only launching the iPhone. Instead, they will be launching a hoard of devices.

To be precise, Apple is planning to launch four new iPhone 14s, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, several M2 / M3-upgraded Macs, and a pair of refreshed AirPods Pro buds, a new HomePod, and an upgraded Apple TV model.

Although Apple has already announced 2 new Macs that will feature its latest flagship M2 processor at the WWDC, it also plans to launch several new Macs with a number of variations of the M2 processor.

This includes an M2 Mac Mini, an M2 Pro Mac Mini, an M2 Pro or an M2 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as an M2 Ultra or an M2 Extreme Mac Pro.

And then there are the rumours surrounding Apple’s mixed reality headset, which is all but certain for an Autumn release this year. And if things weren’t heated enough for Apple fans already, rumours suggest that Apple is almost ready with their M3 SoC, and will launch something or the other by the end of the year, or by early 2023.

For the iPhone 14, there are rumours that only the Pro and Pro Max models are reportedly set to receive the new and more powerful A16 chip, as well as support for an always-on display. The Pro models are also going to get a whole new 48MP camera sensor, and a new notch design, which features a pill and a hole-shaped cutout for Face ID and the front-facing camera, respectively.

The standard, non-Pro models of the iPhone 14, will have the same A15 chip that comes with the iPhone 13. Also, instead of a Mini model, this year, we will have the iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.7-inch display.

Apple’s also expected to release three new models of the Apple Watch Series 8 this fall. There will be the standard Watch Series 8, a new SE Watch, and a more ‘rugged’ version of the Watch Series 8 aimed at people into extreme sports.

While the S8 chip present in the upcoming Watch Series 8 will offer the same level of performance as the preceding S7 and S6 chips, the Watch coming next year will reportedly feature an upgraded processor.

Apple is also likely to discontinue their best-selling smartwatch, the Series 3 Watch this fall, in favour of the new SE, which could also come with the S8 processor.

As for the upcoming iPads, rumours indicate that Apple will launch M2-equipped 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models later this year, in addition to a larger iPad between 14 and 15 inches coming in the next year. There is also a new entry-level iPad that will come with an A14 chip, 5G, and USB-C connectivity.