iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely to come with improved ultra-wide-angle lens: Report

iPhone 13 is also expected to come with a notch but it is likely to be shorter than iPhone 12's notch.


tech2 News StaffNov 09, 2020 09:46:48 IST

It has just been a month since Apple launched the iPhone 12 lineup, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already started predicting what iPhone 13 series models might feature. According to the latest report by MacRumours, the Apple analyst believes that next year's iPhone lineup, expected to be called iPhone 13, might come with four models just like iPhone 12 series. The new models are likely to come with some camera improvements. According to Kuo, the two higher-end models, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max might come with an upgraded ultra-wide angle lens.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely to come with improved ultra-wide-angle lens: Report

iPhone 12 Pro

Going by the report, the two said models are expected to upgrade to "f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus". As per Kuo, Largan is likely to become a major supplier for these ultra-wide-angle lens. Largan recently received 50 percent of VCM orders for the iPhone 12 series' ultra-wide-angle lens and this is expected to move up to 70 percent in the case of the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

A recent tweet by tipster Ice Universe reveals that iPhone 13 is likely to come with the same notch design as its predecessor series. However, it is expected to sport a shorter notch on the top of the display.

