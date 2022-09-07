Wednesday, September 07, 2022Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Should you upgrade?

While the specs for the iPhone 14 haven’t been released yet, there have been plenty of rumours regarding what users can expect from the upcoming smartphone.


FP TrendingSep 07, 2022 16:39:58 IST

Apple is expected to launch the newest iPhone lineup, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, today, at its ‘Far Out’ event. While the company hasn’t officially revealed anything about the smartphone’s launch, it is expected that the flagship smartphone will be revealed today.

Apple iPhone 14 series launch delayed by a day, tech giant to release a slurry of devices on September 7

With a new iPhone coming out each year, it can be a worthwhile question to ask whether it is worth upgrading to the newest iPhone out there. This is especially true for those who bought their iPhone 13 after it was launched in September last year.

While the specs for the iPhone 14 haven’t been released yet, there have been plenty of rumours regarding what users can expect from the upcoming smartphone. So we compare what iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have to offer (potentially, in the case of the latter) and see whether you should consider an upgrade.

iPhone 13

Apple’s iPhone 13 was the successor to the company’s best selling iPhone 12. The smartphone comes with the flagship in-house designed A15 Bionic chipset and a Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s famous display supports HDR display, with True Tone colour representation, a Haptic Touch feedback, a 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,200 nits max brightness in HDR. The phone comes with different camera setups based on the model but the base variant comes with a dual 12MP camera system in the rear with a wide and ultra wide imagers. The phone is available in 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch displays.

The A15 Bionic chipset carries a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores along with a 4‑core GPU.

iPhone 14

The upcoming iPhone 14 is expected to be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. The new smartphones are likely to be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, though with minor improvements and a new 6-core GPU. The iPhone 14 Pro Max may ship with an A16 Bionic chip, however. The camera set up in the new iPhone 14 is rumoured to be the same as the previous generation. The display is also likely to remain the same with one key difference – the iPhone 14 is rumoured to come with a 90 Hz refresh rate compared to iPhone 13’s 60 Hz.

Should you upgrade?

With only minor changes as far as the rumour mill goes, iPhone 13 users should sit out this generation of iPhones unless they’re looking to expand their device’s screen size. With iPhone 15’s rumoured specs already seeming impressive, it may be better for iPhone 13 users to wait another year and scoop up iPhone 15 when it comes out instead.

