Thursday, September 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iOS 14, iPad OS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 are now out: List of all compatible devices

Apple recently hosted a "Time Flies" event where it launched Watch Series 6, Watch SE, new iPad Air and iPad 8th generation.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2020 15:16:44 IST

Apple has started releasing the latest software updates for the users in India. These updates include iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. These updates were announced at WWDC 2020 that was held in June this year.

To recall, Apple recently hosted a "Time Flies" event where it launched Watch Series 6, Watch SE, new iPad Air and iPad 8th generation. The company also announced an Apple One subscription that gives access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud at a price of Rs 195 per month.

iOS 14, iPad OS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 are now out: List of all compatible devices

iOS 14

Here are the devices compatible with the latest software updates:

iOS 14

  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (8th generation)
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (4th generation)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2

watchOS 7

watchOS 7

watchOS 7

watchOS 7 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later and one of the following Apple Watch models:

  • Apple Watch Series 3
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 6

tvOS 14

tvOS 14

tvOS 14

  • Apple TV HD (originally called 4th generation Apple TV)
  • Apple TV 4K (5th generation)
tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 is now rolling out: Everything that's new

Sep 17, 2020
Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 is now rolling out: Everything that's new
Apple Watch Series 6 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 40,900, Watch SE, iPad Air 2020, iPad 8th gen announced

Apple event

Apple Watch Series 6 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 40,900, Watch SE, iPad Air 2020, iPad 8th gen announced

Sep 16, 2020
Apple Event 2020 highlights: iOS 14, WatchOS 7, iPadOS 14 will start rolling out tomorrow

Apple Event

Apple Event 2020 highlights: iOS 14, WatchOS 7, iPadOS 14 will start rolling out tomorrow

Sep 15, 2020
Apple Event 2020 LIVE Streaming at 10.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Apple event

Apple Event 2020 LIVE Streaming at 10.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Sep 15, 2020
‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code

Apple One

‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code

Sep 11, 2020
Apple 'Time Flies' event announced for 15 September; only Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 expected

Apple event

Apple 'Time Flies' event announced for 15 September; only Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 expected

Sep 09, 2020

science

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Dead Stars

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Sep 17, 2020
Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020
Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Time Perception

Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Sep 15, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 15, 2020