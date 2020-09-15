23:38 (IST)
The end!
That's all from Apple for today, but a lot more coming on tech2 soon.
Apple September Event Today LIVE Updates: Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad 8th gen and iPad Air announced.
highlights
23:34 (IST)
All new products announced today will come with the latest version of the operating system
23:33 (IST)
We will be releasing major OS updates starting tomorrow, including iOS 14, says Apple CEO Tim Cook
23:31 (IST)
The new iPad Air will be priced starting $599
23:28 (IST)
The iPad Air will come with USB-C It also includes a 7 MP selfie camera, and 12 MP camera at the back.
23:25 (IST)
Apple claims that the A14 chip can do 11 trillion operations per second
23:23 (IST)
The A14 chip makes the new iPad Air 40 percent faster than the previous generation iPad Air Apple also claims it has 2X faster graphics performance.
23:23 (IST)
The new iPad Air is powered by an A14 chipset Apple claims it is the first 5-nanometer chip in the industry. The A14 chip packs 11.8 billion transistors.
23:21 (IST)
The new iPad Air's power button features the Touch ID on top of it
23:20 (IST)
The new iPad Air comes in four colour options It features a 10.9-inch retina display.
23:19 (IST)
Apple is also refreshing the iPad Air series
23:18 (IST)
Apple iPad 8th generation is priced starting $329
23:17 (IST)
On the new iPadOS 14 you can use the Apple Pencil to handwritten notes and then paste it has regular text on your notes.
23:15 (IST)
The Apple Watch works with keyboards and the Apple Pencil
23:14 (IST)
Apple announces iPad 8th generation It comes with an A12 Bionic chip. Apple claims it is 2X faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, 3x Android tablet, 6x Chromebook. Apple says it's a 40 percent faster CPU and has a 2X jump in graphics.
23:12 (IST)
Apple One subscription bundles announced
23:08 (IST)
The Fitness+ app will be available for users globally by the end of the year For people who buy the new Apple Watch, the Fitness+ service will be available for first three months.
23:07 (IST)
The Fitness+ app can be downloaded now from the app store
23:04 (IST)
Apple launches its now fitness service called Fitness+ The feature lets you choose the workout from your watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. It shows you your real-time calouries burns, activity rings, and the summary of the entire workout.
23:02 (IST)
Apple has created a fitness service around the Apple Watch
22:57 (IST)
Apple says that by 2030 it will be 100 percent carbon neutral As part of its efforts to reducing electronic waste, Apple is also removing the power adapters from the Watch box this year.
22:56 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 6 has been announced at a starting price of $399 in the US
22:55 (IST)
Apple Watch SE announced It will be priced start $279 in the US.
22:52 (IST)
Apple Watch Family Setup Apple will now let you setup a watch for your family members who do not have an iPhone or the app. The feature also comes with a DND mode for children during their study time. Initially, the feature will be rolled out only to a limited number of markets.
22:50 (IST)
The Watch Series 6 also comes in a braided solo loop
22:49 (IST)
The Apple Watch 6 comes with a 'solo loop' strap
22:48 (IST)
The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a number of customised watch faces, including the memoji face
22:47 (IST)
The Apple Watch 6 has an always-on display The watch also features an always-on altimeter.
22:45 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 6 uses Apple's Silicon S6 chipset
22:42 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 6 lets you monitor blood oxygen levels
22:41 (IST)
The Apple Watch Series 6
22:39 (IST)
Apple COO has taken over to talk more about the new Apple Watch
22:33 (IST)
Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken over!
22:33 (IST)
The hynotising animations have levelled up!
22:31 (IST)
The Apple Event webcast is now live The video shows a hypnotising animation of the Apple logo.
22:21 (IST)
The Apple Event will be live in another 10 minutes...
21:58 (IST)
Apple will also be streaming the event on its YouTube channel Below is the webcast link video:
21:47 (IST)
The Apple Event will be live at 10:30 pm IST You can watch the event livestream on Apple's official website or on it's YouTube channel .
21:42 (IST)
Are you also wondering what the Apple Event animation trend is all about? For the Apple Event tonight, the company partnered with Twitter so that when a user likes any tweet with the official #AppleEvent hashtag, they will see a special like animation.
21:34 (IST)
Apple Event: What to expect! At the event today, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 6, a new Watch SE (believed to be a cheaper version of the Watch Series 3), iPad Air 4 and also the AirTags (finally!). Additionally, some reports suggest that tonight, Apple might also announce the release date for the final version of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, along with the unveiling of Apple One subscription and AirPods Studio.
11:55 (IST)
Apple Time Flies event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST Welcome to the liveblog, folks! Apple is hosting an event at 10.30 pm IST today. At the event, it's expected to launch the Watch Series 6, a new Watch SE, iPad Air 4, AirTags, Apple One subscription and AirPods Studio. Stay tuned to the liveblog to get all the updates from the event.
Apple is hosting the 'Time Flies' event today at 10.30 pm IST. You can check the local time for the event as per your location.
At the event, Apple is expected to announce the Watch Series 6, a cheaper version of Apple Watch Series 3 – which will likely be called Apple Watch SE – iPad Air 4, and AirTags (finally!). Additionally, Apple may also announce iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, Apple One subscription and AirPods Studio today.
Apple will be streaming the event on its website and its official YouTube channel.
While Apple is yet to share any details about what it will be launching at the event today or any specifications of the expected devices, here's what we are anticipating:
The upcoming Watch Series 6 is expected to come with a Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) sensor, sleep tracking and improved ECG capabilities. A report by The Verge reveals that the smartwatch might also come with a rebranded Activity app called Fitness. According to the tipster Evan Blass, Watch Series 6 will come with an S4 chip, might come in two size variants and is likely to be available in both Bluetooth and LTE versions.
As per the tipster, Apple Watch SE is also likely to come in two size variants. It is also expected to be available in both LTE and Bluetooth versions. The Verge report reveals that since Apple Watch Series 3 is priced at $199, Apple Watch SE is likely to be priced less than that.
Going by leaked iPad Air 4 user manual images on Twitter, iPad Air 4 is likely to feature thin bezels and rounded edges. It is expected to come with a Touch ID that will be placed under the side-mounted button. It further suggests that it might house a single camera and a pin connector at the back. According to GSMArena, this pin connector will apparently make it compatible with the iPad Pro range accessories. The images also suggest that iPad Air 4 is likely to come with iPad Pro's gesture-based navigation system.
The tipster Evan Blass has revealed that it will be powered by an A14 chipset and might feature a USB-C port as well.
As per a report by 9to5Google, Apple Music will be included in the Apple One subscription bundle. It reveals that users can manage their Apple One subscription using iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. In addition to Apple Music, this subscription might also include Apple TV+, Arcade, News+ and other services, reported GSMArena.
As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple might also launch its first over-the-ear headphones called Apple Studio at the event today. According to a report by MacRumours, it is expected to be priced at $349 and might be available in a premium leather variant. It also suggests that the headphones might come with embedded sensors for head and neck detection. It will automatically adjust the left and right audio channels to the appropriate ear cups irrespective of the way users are wearing them.
AirTags are also expected to arrive at the event today. These AirTags are used to keep track of your devices so that you don't lose them. As per a report by Nikkei, AirTags are already in mass production, so we can expect that the company might launch them today.
