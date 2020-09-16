Wednesday, September 16, 2020Back to
Apple Event: Apple One subscription bundles announced at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

In India, only the Individual and Family plan for Apple One bundles will be available.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2020 00:34:07 IST

Apple held a launch event tonight where it unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad 8th generation, new iPad Air, a new service called Fitness+ and Apple One subscription bundles.

Apple One is essentially a subscription service to so that you can pick bundle of plans that works best for you. The bundles include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud.

Apple One

Instead of taking a subscription for different Apple services, Apple will let you club the services together in a plan and just pay for that. Apple One services will be available across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac.

Apple has announced three different plans for the Apple One:

  1. The Individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month.
  2. The Family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200 GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.
  3. The Premier plan (which will not be immediately available for users in India), includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2 TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that users do not already have. The Apple One subscriptions can be easily changed or cancelled at any time.

