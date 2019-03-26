Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
iOS 12.2 is here and it brings Apple News Plus, Animojis, AirPlay 2 and more

iOS 12.2 brings in new features including the recently announced Apple News Plus subscription service.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 08:51:10 IST

Apple iPhones and iPads have started receiving the iOS 12.2 update and it brings in new features including the recently announced Apple News Plus subscription service. Apart from that we also see new Animojis, AirPlay 2 features, along with bug fixes and improvements.

Apple News Plus service costs $9.99 (around Rs 700) and consolidates popular newspaper and magazine subscriptions, which could appeal more to casual readers suffering from subscription fatigue. Users can get a subscription for publications such as The New Yorker, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Wired, Los Angeles Times and more.

A new feature introduced on the iOS 12.2 update is the ability to play videos from your iOS device to Apple TV using Siri. For using this feature, your Apple TV also needs to be updated to version 12.2. Apart from that Apple has also brought AirPlay 2 support for the AirPods 2, which were silently announced last week along with the new iPad mini and iPad Air.

As per The Verge, the iPad Pro (Review) is getting support for the Logitech Crayon, which was previously limited to the sixth-generation iPad. In terms of new Animojis, Apple is adding a giraffe, shark, boar, and an owl. To check if you have gotten the update open up “Settings,” then tap “General.” Navigate to “Software Update,”.

Apple has announced its new gaming service called Apple Arcade, which gives users access to more than 100 new and exclusive iOS games to play across multiple devices such as the iPad, iPhone, Macs, and Apple TV.  Apple hasn't revealed an exact launch date just yet but did mention that the service will be launched in Fall 2019 and that it will be available in more than 150 countries.

