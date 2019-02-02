tech2 News Staff

Instagram has a user base of around one billion users of which about 500 million users make use of Instagram Stories every day.

To keep the frenzy of Instagram Stories going, the Facebook-owned company keeps adding cool new elements to its Stories section. Instagram Stories has now become a medium to communicate with each other through features like Questions and Poll.

Now, a leaked image by Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter shows Instagram to be working on a new feature called 'Quiz'.

The leak has just shown us the outline of this feature but hasn't mentioned exactly how it would work.

By looking at the image, it seems like a mixture of both Questions and Polls.

The Questions feature at its basic level allows followers to answer a Question posed by the one who has put out the Story. The user who has put out a Story can be asked a question by their follower as well.

Instagram is working on Quiz Stickers pic.twitter.com/H8Iw6egzDt — Jane Manchun Wong ✈️🇨🇭 (@wongmjane) February 2, 2019

So basically it's just like an interview. On the other hand, Poll allows users to put a question, for example, "Should I buy the black bag?" To this, the followers could respond with a Yes or a No. In the end, a percentage of the Yes and No is shown.

As for the alleged new feature, it seems that the person putting up the story can ask a question and even put two answers for it.

In Instagram Quiz, it appears that a user can put up a multiple-choice question with one right answer.

There is no official word on the feature's rollout just yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.