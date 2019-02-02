Saturday, February 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram reported to be working on a new feature called 'Quiz' for Stories

Instagram Stories is like a medium to communicate with each other with features like Poll, Questions.

tech2 News Staff Feb 02, 2019 17:22:29 IST

Instagram has a user base of around one billion users of which about 500 million users make use of Instagram Stories every day.

To keep the frenzy of Instagram Stories going, the Facebook-owned company keeps adding cool new elements to its Stories section. Instagram Stories has now become a medium to communicate with each other through features like Questions and Poll.

Now, a leaked image by Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter shows Instagram to be working on a new feature called 'Quiz'.

Instagram Logo art.

Instagram Logo art.

The leak has just shown us the outline of this feature but hasn't mentioned exactly how it would work.

By looking at the image, it seems like a mixture of both Questions and Polls.

The Questions feature at its basic level allows followers to answer a Question posed by the one who has put out the Story. The user who has put out a Story can be asked a question by their follower as well.

So basically it's just like an interview. On the other hand, Poll allows users to put a question, for example, "Should I buy the black bag?" To this, the followers could respond with a Yes or a No. In the end, a percentage of the Yes and No is shown.

As for the alleged new feature, it seems that the person putting up the story can ask a question and even put two answers for it.

In Instagram Quiz, it appears that a user can put up a multiple-choice question with one right answer.

Leaked image of Instagrams alleged new feature, Quiz. Image: Twitter

Leaked image of Instagram's alleged new feature, Quiz. Image: Twitter

There is no official word on the feature's rollout just yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

Instagram down

Instagram app is now back up again after being down for many users globally

Jan 29, 2019

8 stunning pictures of Australia that will make you pack your bags!

Jan 31, 2019

Instagram

Instagram Stories feature is now being used by 500 million users everyday

Jan 31, 2019

NewsTracker

Republic Day 2019: Chief guests, traditions to participants, take this quiz to test your knowledge of 26 January

Jan 25, 2019

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Jan 26, 2019

BuzzPatrol

The egg that dethroned Kylie Jenner's post to become most liked Instagram picture has started to crack

Jan 23, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019