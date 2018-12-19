tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, Instagram rolled out the Questions Stickers for Instagram Stories, which is probably the most popular add-on we saw this year. (People really like to ask a lot of questions. It's also a great validation tool, that people want to ask you stuff!) And now, with the year coming to a close, Instagram has also introduced the Question sticker to Instagram Live videos.

How do Questions stickers in Instagram Live videos work?

Basically, this feature allows influencers on Instagram to go live with the questions that their followers are asking them. As a follower, you can just head to someone's stories and ask questions in the usual manner that you do. If the influencer or your friend goes Live to answer these questions, you will see “Q&A” in your stories tray.

To be a part of this, you can join the Live video and you'll see the question they're answering at that moment. If you want to ask more questions while they're already live, you can go back to their story to ask a question and it'll appear in their questions list. People going Live can also share photos and videos from their camera roll to their Live video, so you can see behind-the-scenes content from the creators.

Questions in Live will be rolling out on the latest version of Instagram for iOS and Android starting 19 December, and the ability to share photos and videos in Live is available for broadcasters on iOS and viewers on both iOS and Android.