Instagram is back with another new feature for Stories, and there is nothing to not love about it. In a new update, which is currently rolling out in phases, Instagram now lets you upload images and videos in bulk on Stories.

This reduces the need to upload one picture or video at a time, letting you select 10 files (all picture, all videos, or a mix of both) and adding different effects to each with different text and stickers.

You may or may not be able to see the new feature on your app yet, however, we are expecting all users to receive the update by end of this week.

To use the new feature, launch your Instagram app, tap on the camera icon on the top left to enter Stories. Now, drag up your screen to select images from your gallery.

If you have the update, you will now see a new icon called select multiple on the top right of your gallery preview.

If you want to just put up a single photo or video, go ahead the usual way. To select multiple images or videos simultaneously, tap on the select multiple icon, and then choose up to 10 files from your gallery.

The files in your post will be arranged according to the order in which you select the images. So spam away people!

Apart from the above mentioned feature, Instagram will now also suggest locations when adding location stickers to photos or videos that you upload to your Story. These location suggestions will be based on where the photo or video was captured.

Separately, following the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, Instagram has now opened the ability for its users to download the photos, videos and messages that they share on the platform.