Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram is thinking of hiding your likes, and Twitter both loves and hates the idea

The new 'like hiding' feature is currently being tested with users in Canada.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 13:06:27 IST

What is Instagram without likes? You may soon find out.

At the first day of F8 2019, Facebook announced that it is testing 'hiding likes' on Instagram. The feature test will roll out in Canada later this week. Essentially, when the feature rolls out, the total number of likes on photos and videos will not show anymore. Likes, which are shown as hearts on the app, will be removed from the main feed, permalink pages, and profiles.

While followers won't be able to see the total number of likes a post has received, the owner of the account will still be able to see it.

Instagram is thinking of hiding your likes, and Twitter both loves and hates the idea

Instagram will start testing the feature with users in Canada by the end of this week.

Of course, this is going to be a big change to the existing dynamics of the app. Whether we admit it or not, Instagram is all about the number of likes and followers. Arguably, there have been many reports which suggest that the greed for the number of likes can affect a user's mental health. But do users like the idea of their likes vanishing away? Here's what Twitter has to say about it:

The 'who cares about the likes' club

The 'we already know a way around it' club

The 'oh please make it stop' club

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Oculus

Facebook F8 2019: Oculus Rift S and Quest to go on pre-order from 21 May at $399

May 01, 2019
Facebook F8 2019: Oculus Rift S and Quest to go on pre-order from 21 May at $399
Facebook F8: WhatsApp announces Product Catalogs targeting small businesses

WhatsApp

Facebook F8: WhatsApp announces Product Catalogs targeting small businesses

May 01, 2019
Facebook's new 'secret crushes' feature will help you find friends who are totally into you

Facebook

Facebook's new 'secret crushes' feature will help you find friends who are totally into you

May 01, 2019
Facebook's Portal smart display gets WhatsApp integration, Amazon Prime Video support

Facebook

Facebook's Portal smart display gets WhatsApp integration, Amazon Prime Video support

May 01, 2019
Facebook overhauls design as it pivots to private messaging

Newstracker

Facebook overhauls design as it pivots to private messaging

May 01, 2019
Facebook F8 2019: Here's what's new with Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook

Facebook F8 2019: Here's what's new with Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

May 01, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019