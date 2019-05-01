tech2 News Staff

What is Instagram without likes? You may soon find out.

At the first day of F8 2019, Facebook announced that it is testing 'hiding likes' on Instagram. The feature test will roll out in Canada later this week. Essentially, when the feature rolls out, the total number of likes on photos and videos will not show anymore. Likes, which are shown as hearts on the app, will be removed from the main feed, permalink pages, and profiles.

While followers won't be able to see the total number of likes a post has received, the owner of the account will still be able to see it.

Of course, this is going to be a big change to the existing dynamics of the app. Whether we admit it or not, Instagram is all about the number of likes and followers. Arguably, there have been many reports which suggest that the greed for the number of likes can affect a user's mental health. But do users like the idea of their likes vanishing away? Here's what Twitter has to say about it:

I’m really keen for this plan to hide likes on @Instagram. What wonders it would do for our society, anxiety levels, mental health etc etc etc — Dan Cox (@dan_james_cox) April 30, 2019

The 'who cares about the likes' club

I’m all for Instagram taking away visible likes and followers — Chad (@ChadMagness) April 22, 2019

Instagram is getting rid of likes, I can actually imagine some people dying — Ow (@owenoooo) April 23, 2019

genuinely want instagram to remove likes — matt (@witnesssmatt) April 23, 2019

Instagrams plan to hide the number of likes on Instagram posts would be a good move #Instagram — Hasnain (@asssskicker) April 30, 2019

Instagram's currently testing to hide engagement figures meaning the number of likes a post gets would only be visible to who posted it. Spells the end for these so called ‘influencers’. Absolute frauds of society. Also a positive step towards improving mental health. — Marc (@mcatch14) April 24, 2019

The 'we already know a way around it' club

Whats your thoughts on Instagram starting to hide likes? I just dont like how everyone is targeting influencers like “haha get a real job now” all that will change is brands will ask us to screenshot our likes just like they do for our story views its not that deep to me‍♀️ — MakeupByTammi (@makeupbytammi) April 24, 2019

The 'oh please make it stop' club

What do you mean hiding likes?? X — feelingsupersonic (@beckiiegray) April 24, 2019

Where do you go if you want to see stuff people genuinely like and were willing to pay their own money for? — Commun des Mortels (@shop_cdm) April 30, 2019

