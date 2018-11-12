Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 12 November, 2018 09:50 IST

Excessive use of social media apps could lead to depression and loneliness: Study

The results showed that using less social media than you normally would lead to a significant decrease in both depression and loneliness.

Excessive use of social media including Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram is associated with poor well-being which could lead to depression and loneliness, researchers have warned.

The study, published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology, showed that limiting screen time on these apps could boost one’s wellness.

“When you are not busy getting sucked into click-bait social media, you are actually spending more time on things that are more likely to make you feel better about your life,” said Melissa Hunt from the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

Representational image.

Representational image.

For the study, researchers from the varsity included 143 undergraduate participants. The team designed their experiment to include the three platforms most popular with the participants.

They collected objective usage data automatically tracked by iPhones for active apps, not those running in the background, and asked respondents to complete a survey to determine mood and well-being.

The participants were then randomly assigned to a control group, which had users maintain their typical social-media behaviour, or an experimental group that limited time on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram to 10 minutes per platform per day.

In addition, the participants shared iPhone battery screenshots for the next three weeks to give the researchers weekly tallies for each individual.

The team then looked at seven outcome measures including fear of missing out (FOMO), anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

The results showed that using less social media than you normally would lead to a significant decrease in both depression and loneliness.

However, young people aged between 18 to 22 should not stop using social media altogether, suggested the findings.

“Because these tools are here to stay, it is incumbent on society to figure out how to use them in a way that limits damaging effects,” Hunt noted.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Social media

Snapchat, Facebook working towards boosting voter turnout for US elections

Nov 02, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat to run out of money losing $1.5 bn in 2019 as user growth stalls: Report

Oct 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is allegedly encouraging teenage girls to befriend middle-aged men

Nov 11, 2018

Facebook Lasso

Facebook launches its short-form video app Lasso with features similar to TikTok

Nov 10, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan makes Snapchat debut, platform introduces special filter for fans

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Teacher from Assam arrested for making 'derogatory comment' about Narendra Modi on Facebook

Oct 30, 2018

science

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018