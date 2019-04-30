Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram, Snapchat fuel eating disorders in teens: British education secretary

Hinds says this isn’t about just tackling illegal content, but things that are legal but harmful to wellbeing.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 13:48:38 IST

Social media has often been associated with body dissatisfaction and eating disorder symptoms among (mostly) teenagers (and even adults).

The British Cabinet Minister is also of the same school of thought and has recently said that social media platforms create 'dangerous ideas of perfection' and must "get serious" about their responsibility and protect its young users.

According to a report by The Sun, British Education Secretary Damian Hinds says that social media constantly bombards youngsters with pressure on how to act and look 24x7, which in turn, makes it harder for teens to escape the low self-esteem.

“It’s time for social media companies to get serious about their responsibility to young people. Growing up has always been hard, but the internet and social media heighten the pressures. This isn’t just about tackling illegal content, but things that are legal but still harmful to wellbeing,” Hinds told The Sun.

Instagram, Snapchat fuel eating disorders in teens: British education secretary

Representational Image. Creative Credit: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Hinds warning came hours before several Cabinet ministers were scheduled to meet the bosses of Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat at a summit.

Hinds isn't the first one to point out this association. Another research on the matter in January 2018 revealed a pattern of small-sized and positive associations between social media use and body dissatisfaction, eating disorder symptoms and thoughts about using anabolic steroids. Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat evidenced the strongest associations.

In 2017, some findings were published in the Journal of Eating Disorders about this, which showed an increase in the rise of 'bonespiration' and 'thinspiration' content on social media, which features selfies by young women of their skeletal bodies featuring protruding collar bones, pencil-thin limbs, hip bones and spines in a variety of poses.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

INstagram

Instagram could be testing a feature which hides the 'likes' count on photos

Apr 19, 2019
Instagram could be testing a feature which hides the 'likes' count on photos
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Despite Code of Ethics for social media platforms during polls, no way to gauge if it's working

Newstracker

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Despite Code of Ethics for social media platforms during polls, no way to gauge if it's working

Apr 18, 2019
Facebook could register first drop in quarterly profits since mid-2015: Report

Facebook

Facebook could register first drop in quarterly profits since mid-2015: Report

Apr 23, 2019
Facebook announces research grant for studying impact of social media on elections

Facebook

Facebook announces research grant for studying impact of social media on elections

Apr 30, 2019
Facebook could face slack from Canada's privacy group over misuse of user data

Facebook

Facebook could face slack from Canada's privacy group over misuse of user data

Apr 26, 2019
TikTok: We don't laugh at the material on the app, we mourn what we have lost in the process of becoming 'appropriate'

TikTok: We don't laugh at the material on the app, we mourn what we have lost in the process of becoming 'appropriate'

Apr 28, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019