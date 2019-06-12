Wednesday, June 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India has 2nd largest number of internet users in the world: Mary Meeker 2019 Report

Mary Meeker recorded a total of 3.8 billion internet users around the world in 2018.

tech2 News StaffJun 12, 2019 13:38:38 IST

At the ongoing Code Conference 2019, the “Queen of the Internet” and former Morgan Stanley internet analyst Mary Meeker has released her annual Internet Trends Report for 2019.

Diving right in, Meeker's 334-page report reveals that there were a total of 3.8 billion internet users around the world in 2018: That is equal to 51 percent of the global population. The number of internet users is up from 49 percent in 2017.

India has 2nd largest number of internet users in the world: Mary Meeker 2019 Report

Representative image.

Of the 3.8 billion, India has the second largest internet user base standing at 12 percent, while China continues to lead with 21 percent internet users. The US is on number three with a base of 8 percent internet users.

Meeker points out that while the number of internet users increased globally, the rate of growth slowed down.

Source: Mary Meeker 2019 Report

Source: Mary Meeker 2019 Report

Meeker also talks about e-commerce growth in India, with specific numbers for Reliance Jio's connectivity plus retail model. Per the report, Reliance Jio has expanded offline access to e-commerce, and its subscriber count has doubled in one year to 307 million. Meeker's report also reveals that owing to the large base of services Jio offers, the data usage has doubled in 2019 to close to 18 exabytes.

Further, India's Byju, a virtual classroom platform, made it to the top internet trends of the year, with close to 2 million paying students between the age of 7 to 12, using the service.

Besides that, globally, Meeker's report shows, the smartphone shipments fell by 4 percent in 2018, compared to 0 percent in 2017. The fall is in line with a recent IDC report.

Reportedly, Google and Facebook continue to account for the majority of online ad revenue, but the growth of US advertising platforms like Amazon, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest is outstripping the big players. Per Meeker's numbers, Google’s ad revenue grew 1.4 times over the past nine quarters and Facebook’s grew 1.9 times, while the combined group of new players grew 2.6 times.

Source: Mary Meeker 2019 Report

Source: Mary Meeker 2019 Report

On the device usage end, per the report, the time spent on viewing videos globally has increased twice in the last one year. Meeker has recorded that globally there are 1.5 billion monthly active users on video platforms — from Facebook, YouTube to Snapchat and TikTok. “More than 50 percent of Twitter impressions now involve posts with images, video or other media,” Meeker notes in her report.

In addition to that, the number of interactive gamers worldwide grew 6 percent to 2.4 billion people last year, as interactive games like Fortnite became the new social media for certain people. The number of people who watch those games — rather than participate — is swelling, too.

Podcast listeners have also increased two times over in the last four years with 70 million monthly active listeners currently.

Meanwhile, the user base for voice-based devices grew as well. Amazon Echo's installation base grew to about 47 million in 2018. That growth is also attributed to the increase in Amazon Echo skills, which since 2015 has seen a dramatic increase. In 2018, Amazon Echo skills have been recorded close to 90,000.

(Also read: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) review)

Wearables users in the US also increased to 52 million. That's over double the number recorded in 2014 — 25 million.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Internet Trends 2019 by on Scribd

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smaller, more affordable smart display priced at Rs 8,999

May 30, 2019
Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smaller, more affordable smart display priced at Rs 8,999
SpaceX Starlink satellites glowing in the sky prove problematic for astronomers

SpaceX

SpaceX Starlink satellites glowing in the sky prove problematic for astronomers

May 29, 2019
Prompt Twitter: The best of school slam books, the old Internet, and note-writing in ancient Kyoto

InMyOpinion

Prompt Twitter: The best of school slam books, the old Internet, and note-writing in ancient Kyoto

Jun 06, 2019
Social media's impact on political uprisings in Africa: The good, bad, and the ugly

social media

Social media's impact on political uprisings in Africa: The good, bad, and the ugly

Jun 08, 2019
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss India's win over Australia

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss India's win over Australia

Jun 10, 2019
Christchurch Call to Action: Laws needed for use of automated tools to filter extremist content, to avoid attack on free speech

Christchurch Call

Christchurch Call to Action: Laws needed for use of automated tools to filter extremist content, to avoid attack on free speech

May 29, 2019

science

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019