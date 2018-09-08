Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
Fortnite reaches 15 million downloads on Android just 21 days after release

Fortnite has hit reached 23 million players on Android, spread out across 15 million APK installs.

On 9 August, Fortnite Mobile launched on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and some other Galaxy device, eventually rolling out to all Android users a few weeks later. This was after the game was exclusive to iOS and console for the longest time. Now, after just 21 days of its platform-wide release on Android, Fortnite is already proving its popularity on the OS.

According to a blog post by Epic Games this week, Fortnite Mobile has reached 23 million players on Google’s mobile operating system, spread out across 15 million APK installs. “While we are in an invite-only phase for Android, our conversion from players being invited to playing is similar to that of the iOS beta,” Epic Games writes in the blog.

Fortnite Mobile on Android has shown immense popularity.

Epic Games shares its efforts to make the game fully compatible with every platform it's available on. It says that it has worked with numerous partners to test and optimize Fortnite including ARM, Qualcomm, Imagination Technologies, Razer, HiSilicon, among others.

The Fortnite-makers also addressed the recent issue of vulnerability of the game app, considering it doesn’t come from the official Android channel. “So far, Epic has instigated action on 47 unauthorized “Fortnite for Android’ websites,” the company writes, “many of which appear to be run by the same bad actors. We continue to police the situation with a goal of taking them offline, or restricting access by leveraging Epic’s connection to a network of anti-fraud partners.”

For the future roadmap, Epic Games says that currently, it is focusing on making the game run well and “clawing back enough memory so we can improve both visual quality and stability”. Post that, they plan to look into compatibility issues. They also plan to give users “more detailed control on tuning their devices” and make tradeoffs between quality and performance.

