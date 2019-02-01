Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Global smartphone shipments fall by 4.9%, but India still see 10% growth

The Q4 2018 has become the fifth consecutive quarter that recorded a decline in shipments.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 17:08:29 IST

Smartphones aren't hotcakes anymore.

In a recently published report by International Data Corporation (IDC), the research firm found that in fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 375.4 million smartphones were shipped. That number is down by 4.9 percent since Q4 2017, when the smartphone shipments were recorded at its peak.

The Q4 2018 has become the fifth consecutive quarter that recorded a decline in the global shipments. The report says that 2018 turned out to be the worst year ever for smartphone shipments. In the entire year, only a total of 1.4 billion smartphones were shipped.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Interestingly though, the Indian market saw extraordinary growth in 2018, with research firm Counterpoint reporting that India's overall smartphone shipment figure grew by 10 percent last year with 145.2 million smartphone units being shipped as compared to the 132 million units shipped in 2017.

As for smartphones, Samsung maintained its lead this quarter with 70.4 million total shipments, according to IDC. For the South Korean company, this is a 5.5 percent decline from the 74.5 million units it shipped globally in Q4 2017.

Image: IDC

Image: IDC

Meanwhile, Apple, which ranks second in the world by volume, saw the volume of iPhone shipments fall by 11.5 percent, with total volume declining by 3.2 percent to 208.8 million units from 215.8 million for the full year. The expensive iPhone pricing is definitely a reason for that.

However, despite the bad market, the Chinese smartphone makers saw their shipment graphs travelling upwards. Reportedly, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi grew their share of the market to 78 percent this year, as compared to their 66 percent share in 2017. Huawei, in fact, logged the highest growth in terms of shipment in 2018, going from 154.2 mn units to 206 mn units. Xiaomi, in the fourth place saw global shipment volumes go from 92.7 mn units to 122.6 mn units — a 32.2 percent growth.

Image: IDC

Image: IDC

Huawei’s shipment volume was up 43.9 percent year-over-year with a shipment of 60.5 million units in Q4 2018 as compared to 42.1 million units shipped in Q4 2017.

Image: IDC

Image: IDC

On a worldwide basis though, the top five smartphone companies — Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi — continue to get stronger and now account for 69 percent of smartphone volume, up from 63 percent in 2017.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Huawei

Huawei could become the world's biggest smartphone seller this year

Jan 24, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone prototype video looks straight out of fantasy

Jan 23, 2019

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro ties with P20 Pro by scoring a 109 in DxOMark's camera test

Jan 18, 2019

Market Share

OnePlus 6 declared best selling premium smartphone in 2018: Counterpoint Report

Jan 31, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi continues to lead Samsung for top spot in smartphone shipments: Counterpoint

Jan 27, 2019

Huawei

Huawei plans to use its own 5G technology in upcoming folding smartphones

Jan 25, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019