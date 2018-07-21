Going a 'notch' ahead, Huawei is working on a fullscreen (well almost) smartphone with an innovative design where a hole would be created to fit in a front facing camera on a 6-inch LCD display.

The idea of a notch on the display was Apple's brainchild, a trend which was judiciously followed by other handset makers such as Huawei itself, Xiaomi, OnePlus etc. The sensors were set on the notch, along with the front camera. Now, Huawei is trying to change the course of wind, by removing the notch completely and instead creating a hole where the notch used to sit, near at the top. Above the camera would be a very thin bezel which would support the sensors.

A South Korean organisation called ET news reports that Huawei has been working on this since the fourth quarter of 2017. To make sure that the front camera lens does not get obstructed by a foreign object such as the display glass, a hole had to be created at the top of the display.

As per the concept image that etnews received, there is a gradual decline of the top bezel. From being a thin bezel to a notch, and finally, an extremely thin bezel with a hold below it. It is yet to be brought into reality, but it does make the evolution of display screen an interesting road to improve the user experience.

The competitiveness to achieve the complete full screen has escalated so much that today we find an OPPO Find X, Vivo Nex which has a pop-up camera, or Apple's notch. Samsung Display and LG Display are reportedly developing fullscreen OLED display without transmitters. Meanwhile, Samsung's 'Sound Display' technology is replacing transmitters with an actuator on a display screen so that it makes sound vibrations.