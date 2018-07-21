Saturday, July 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 July, 2018 14:38 IST

Huawei's new innovative design has a camera hole in the display: Report

Above the camera would be a very thin bezel which would support the sensors, as per reports.

Going a 'notch' ahead, Huawei is working on a fullscreen (well almost) smartphone with an innovative design where a hole would be created to fit in a front facing camera on a 6-inch LCD display.

The idea of a notch on the display was Apple's brainchild, a trend which was judiciously followed by other handset makers such as Huawei itself, Xiaomi, OnePlus etc. The sensors were set on the notch, along with the front camera. Now, Huawei is trying to change the course of wind, by removing the notch completely and instead creating a hole where the notch used to sit, near at the top. Above the camera would be a very thin bezel which would support the sensors.

Representational image. Tech2

Representational image. Tech2

A South Korean organisation called ET news reports that Huawei has been working on this since the fourth quarter of 2017. To make sure that the front camera lens does not get obstructed by a foreign object such as the display glass, a hole had to be created at the top of the display.

As per the concept image that etnews received, there is a gradual decline of the top bezel. From being a thin bezel to a notch, and finally, an extremely thin bezel with a hold below it. It is yet to be brought into reality, but it does make the evolution of display screen an interesting road to improve the user experience.

Huawei's concept design. Etnews.

Huawei's concept design. Etnews.

The competitiveness to achieve the complete full screen has escalated so much that today we find an OPPO Find X, Vivo Nex which has a pop-up camera, or Apple's notch. Samsung Display and LG Display are reportedly developing fullscreen OLED display without transmitters. Meanwhile, Samsung's 'Sound Display' technology is replacing transmitters with an actuator on a display screen so that it makes sound vibrations.

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i price revealed in Veitnam confirming the device's existence

Jul 17, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's shares dropped nearly 5% after company's IPO debut on Hong Kong Exchange

Jul 09, 2018

Foldable-screen phone

Samsung may launch a foldable-screen smartphone in early 2019: Report

Jul 19, 2018

OnePlus 6

Amazon Prime Day 2018: OnePlus 6 Red Edition to go on sale at 12 pm today

Jul 16, 2018

Huawei SuperCharge

Huawei spotted testing a 40 W fast-charging adapter; could come with the Mate 20

Jul 12, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with dual-camera, 4,000mAh battery gets listed ahead of launch

Jul 17, 2018

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018