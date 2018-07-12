Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ankit Vengurlekar 12 July, 2018 16:25 IST

Oppo Find X first impressions: Innovative design sets it apart from other flagships

It's a brave effort by Oppo to have a mechanical camera slider on the Find X, something that is an industry first.

Oppo has announced its flagship Find X smartphone in India for a price of Rs 59,990 and it will go on sale from 3 August on Flipkart. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that the Oppo Find X is currently the most innovative smartphone in the world. Among the many things that make this phone special is the mind-boggling 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and that feature which lets the entire camera module pop up.

The reason I call it the most innovative smartphone is that the Oppo Find X has managed to make the entire camera module pop-up when in use, and then slide back in when not in use. When it slides back in, you have an all-glass front without any notch and a smooth rear side without any camera protrusions. The entire top bezel of the smartphone pops-out revealing the two cameras at the back and one on the front. I got to use the phone for some time and here are my first impressions.

Oppo Find X.

Oppo Find X.

The Oppo Find X is a 2018 premium flagship and as such it has the hardware that goes along with it. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device will come only in the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant in India. The Find X has 6.4-inch AMOLED display which is curved on both sides, not unlike the Galaxy S9 or the Note 8. The phone has a 3,700 mAh battery with VOOC fast charging capabilities.

The Oppo Find X. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

The Oppo Find X. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

The grand total of three cameras includes a 16 MP primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and OIS along with 20 MP secondary camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The front-facing camera has a 25 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and also 3D face mapping technology.

Clearly, the innovative design elements and its massive display will be the USP of Oppo Find X. Just glancing at this gorgeous device my initial impressions are that it is a real thing of beauty to hold in one's hand.

The Oppo Find X was globally announced on 19 July. Image: Oppo

The Oppo Find X was globally announced on 19 June. Image: Oppo

Parting thoughts

Oppo became popular in India on the back of its selfie-centric smartphones, most of which were under Rs 25,000 price bracket. With the Find X, Oppo is pivoting to a premium flagship market where it will be competing with the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google with a Rs 60,000 price tag. That is a tough nut to crack, as suddenly consumers have to select between established flagship brands and Oppo, which till now is known more for its budget and mid-range devices. It will certainly be an uphill task for Oppo to convince customers to make the switch.

Having said that, the Find X is offering something that has never been seen before. It's a brave effort by Oppo to have a mechanical camera slider on its phone, something that is an industry first. In a country like India where dust is omnipresent, a mechanical element on a flagship phone can cause a lot of problems. There are many what ifs.

What if a layer of dust settles in the gap between the raised camera module and the rest of the phone body? What if the mechanism wears out sooner than expected? What if moisture collects in the fine gaps which seen when the camera element pops out? What if the module accidentally triggers while the phone is in the pocket?

We will get answers to at least some of these questions when we finally review the device. But off the bat, Oppo definitely needs to be shown some respect for at least trying out something radically different. Whether that pays off and creates a trend, is something only time will tell.

The phone will be available for sale starting from 3 August exclusively on Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex S vs Pixel 2 XL: Specs showdown

Jul 12, 2018

Find X

Oppo Find X to launch in India today: when, where, and how to watch the event

Jul 12, 2018

Find X

Oppo Find X launched in India at Rs 59,990, available from 3 August on Flipkart

Jul 12, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Leaked Hands-on images of the Mi Mix 3 reveals a tiny chin and no front-camera

Jul 06, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X India launch confirmed for 12 July as invites start pouring in

Jul 06, 2018

iPhone X

People buying an iPhone can be considered pretty well off economically: Study

Jul 11, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018