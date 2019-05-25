Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops cannot support an SD or microSD card

Google, Microsoft, ARM, Intel, and Qualcomm have also cut ties with Huawei owing to the US ban.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 16:41:34 IST

The impact of the United States' ban on Huawei seems to be growing.

The Chinese company has now been barred from being a member of the SD Association, the trade group that standardizes specifications for SD and microSD cards. Which means, Huawei is no longer allowed to put official SD or microSD card support in its future phones or laptops, reported 9to5Google.

A report by Android Authority also confirms that Huawei will be removed from the group owing to US President Donald Trump’s executive order. Notably, SD and microSD cards will continue to work on existing Huawei mobiles and laptops, however, the removal from the group means the future Huawei products will not be able to use the standard.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

In the past few weeks, there have been many companies that cut ties with Huawei. First Google announced that it will revoke Android license from Huawei, then German chipmaker Infineon suspended shipments to Huawei, soon after ARM employees were instructed to suspend business with Huawei, and then Microsoft took down Huawei laptops from its store. Intel and Qualcomm have also cut ties with Huawei.

According to a report by Nikkei Asian Review, the Wi-Fi Alliance, which similar to SD Association, standardises specifications for Wi-Fi across the industry, has also “temporarily restricted” Huawei’s membership due to the US ban.

The report also reveals that Huawei has voluntarily left JEDEC – a semiconductor standards group for defining RAM specifications.

