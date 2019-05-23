Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

Though Microsoft has delisted all Huawei products, it has remained silent on the potential Windows ban.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 10:22:38 IST

Following US President Donald Trump's executive orders to put Huawei Technologies on a trade blacklist, Microsoft has reportedly removed Huawei laptops from their e-store.

A report by The Verge points out that Microsoft has stopped selling Huawei's MateBook X Pro laptop at the company's online store. In fact, it says that in the US, searching for any Huawei hardware shows no results at the Microsoft Store.

Notably, though, while Google has pulled back Android services from all new Huawei devices, Microsoft has remained silent on a potential Windows ban.

Huawei Matebook X Pro

A Windows ban on Huawei could mean a large impact on Huawei's server solutions. Microsoft and Huawei operate a hybrid cloud solution for Microsoft's Azure stack, using Microsoft-certified Huawei servers.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, the US administration is considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision. The restrictions would reportedly limit Hikvision's ability to buy tech from companies in the US and American companies, in-turn, may have to obtain the government's approval to supply components to the Chinese firm.

The United States has accused Huawei of activities related to national security, a charge Huawei denies. However, this week the Trump administration granted the firm a license to buy US goods until 19 Aug to minimise disruption for customers.

 

