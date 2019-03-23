tech2 News Staff

Huawei P30 series official debut is just a few days away and ahead of its public appearance details about the flagships are flooding in on the internet.

While Huawei has seemingly confirmed that the high-end variant Huawei P30 Pro will have quad camera setup at the back, the company has now accidentally revealed that the upcoming P30 series will shoot dual camera video. The information was leaked via the company's Singaporean site. The feature dubbed as 'Dual-View Video' is said to be enabled post the P30 series launch via an OTA update. Notably, the Huawei P30 page has now been taken down from the site.

Apparently, the feature will create a split screen quite similar to Nokia's bothie. However, instead of using the front and rear camera like the Nokia phones does, the Dual Video on the Huawei P30 is said to use two rear cameras with one showing a zoomed-in view and another giving a wide-angle view of the scene. GSMArena reports that the upcoming P-series phone will feature a 40 MP 'SuperSpectrum Sensor' which will be able to shoot at 'super high ISO' and record low-light videos.

As for the conventional specs, Huawei P30 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.47-inch OLED panel with 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution. While the regular version P30 could come with a 6.1-inch OLED display. Both the devices are expected to run Huawei flagship SoC, Kirin 980 that comes with dual NPU. Further, the Pro version might get a glazing orange colour scheme — 'Amber Rise.' As for the optics, the Huawei P30 Pro will likely have a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system. The fourth camera on the phone is said to be a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that will take 3D depth information.

In terms of pricing, a recently leaked report has suggested the Huawei P30 Pro's price will start at € 930 (roughly Rs 72,400). While the regular version, the P30 could come for a price of € 750 (roughly Rs 58,300) for the base model. Huawei's new flagship P30 series will mark its global debut on 26 March at a launch event in Paris.

