tech2 News Staff

Huawei P30 series is just a week away from its official debut and leaks are pouring heavily from the rumour mill faucet ahead of its launch.

Early renders, hands-on images have seemingly confirmed that the Huawei P30 Pro will boast a quad-camera setup at the back. Now press renders of the regular Huawei P30 has surfaced on the internet giving a fair glimpse of what the device might pack in. The renders shared by Winfuture.de reveal the camera setup and colour variants of the supposed Huawei P30.

From what one can see, the P30 will have triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically at the top left corner. The smartphone is said to feature a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.8 lens, a 16 MP MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens that will likely permit 5x lossless zoom.

The report revealed the camera details of the high-end model P30 Pro as well. The smartphone is tipped to carry a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system with a focal length equivalent to 135 mm. The periscope zoom system is expected to give the camera an ‘optical magnification’ of 7.8x. The fourth camera is said to be a ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor that will capture 3D depth information. Up front, the Huawei P30 Pro is said to have a 32 MP camera that will likely be embedded in a waterdrop notch.

Besides camera details, Winfuture.de’s leaked renders showed off design language of the upcoming Huawei P30 series as well. The expensive variant Huawei P30 Pro is seen featuring sleek side bezels and a reduced chin. From the front, the design looks quite similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series (except for the notch and thick top, bottom bezels). The renders corroborate the previous hands-on images that showed the camera arrangement of the P30 Pro. The cameras are seen aligned vertically with the ToF camera sitting on the right side underneath the LED flash module.

Unlike the P30 Pro, the base variant Huawei P30 is seen featuring thick bezels around the display and a squared-off design instead of smooth curved corners. The display could house a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front-facing camera.

As for the screen size, reports suggest that the Huawei P30 Pro will have a 6.47-inch OLED panel with 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution. While the regular version P30 could come with a 6.1-inch OLED display. Both the devices are expected to run Android Pie with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. As for the internal hardware, the phones will likely have Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 octa-core processor with dual NPU.

The press renders revealed the Huawei P30 series in new colour schemes. Both the devices will likely come in Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal (white), and Aurora (blue/green) colour options. The high-end model P30 Pro might get an added colour option Amber Sunrise.

In terms of RAM/storage, Huawei P30 Pro is said to come with 8 GB RAM paired with 128, 256 or 512 GB storage options. While the Huawei P30 could offer single RAM/storage option 6 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage.

Huawei's upcoming flagship P30 series launch event is scheduled to take place on 26 March in Paris.

