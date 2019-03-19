tech2 News Staff

Just last week the purported specification list of the upcoming Huawei flagship P30 series surfaced online. And now, new reports have revealed the pricing of Huawei’s new flagship models.

The pricing details of the Huawei P30 series leaked by Winfuture.de suggest that the smartphones will fall below the EUR 1,000 ‘line.’ As with previous iterations, the Huawei P30 Pro will be the most expensive one of the lot. As per the report, the Huawei P30 Pro's price will start at € 930 (roughly Rs 72,400) for the base model with 128 GB native storage. The high-end variant with 256 GB storage is said to cost € 1,030 (roughly Rs 80,000).

As for the regular model Huawei P30, the report indicates that the phone might cost € 750 (roughly Rs 58,300) for the 128 GB storage version. The report also suggests that there will be a lighter version which will be dubbed as Huawei P30 Lite and it said to be priced at € 370 (roughly 28,750). If the report is to be believed, the regular Huawei P30 will tag a cheaper price than Samsung’s premium Galaxy S10 base model.

Huawei has already confirmed that it will showcase its flagship Huawei P30 series in Paris on 26 March. As for specifications, previous reports have suggested that the Huawei P30 Pro will carry a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone is tipped to feature a notch-style OLED display. Leaked renders have revealed that the P30 Pro might feature a curved, bezel-less display quite similar to the Galaxy S9 lineup. The phone is said to have a “periscope” zoom system and offer 10x optical hybrid zoom capability.

The regular version P30 might feature a 6.1-inch OLED display. Both the devices are expected to run Android Pie with an EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. In terms of internal hardware, the phones will likely have Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 octa-core processor with dual NPU. Leaked renders suggest that the high-end model Huawei P30 Pro might get a bright orange Amber Sunrise colour variant.

