tech2 News Staff

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to launch at an event that is scheduled to take place on 26 March. While we've already seen a number of leaks specifying key features of the two phones, new leaks appear to have given it all away. Yes, including the prices.

The leaks which appear from a listing by a Norwegian retailer, Power, gives us another look at the devices, corroborating previous renders that showed a waterdrop notch for both phones. The listings also reveal 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage variants for both devices, as well as an 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage option for the P30 Pro.

Soon after the listings were spotted, popular tipster Evan Blass also revealed images on Twitter that flesh out the full-colour selection that Huawei is working on with both versions of the phone.

Huawei Netherlands also accidentally uploaded a page on its website promoting the P30 and P30 Pro. The page was quickly removed but not before media publications were already able to pull out a bunch of images and learn more on the pre-order bonuses.

While Huawei hasn't confirmed anything officially yet but another listing leaked by Amazon Italy (also removed shortly after) suggests that 5 April may be the day when both phones go on sale. It’s worth noting though that dates in other countries may differ.

As far as design is concerned, there's not a lot of new pointers here. The P30 Pro variant will come with four rear cameras, whereas the regular Huawei P30 will have three. The Amazon listing also supposedly included a price of EUR 1,028.19 (around Rs 80,430) for the 128 GB model.

Also included on the listing a list of specifications, which included details like a 4,200 mAh battery, a Kirin 980 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The quad-lens rear camera, meanwhile, is said to include 40 MP, 20 MP and 8 MP lenses, with a depth-sensing time-of-flight (TOF) lens taking up the fourth slot, and support for 10x hybrid zoom. The front camera is supposedly a 32 MP sensor.

However, the specs don't really reveal anything that we don't already know about either device.

