Thursday, March 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro design, specs revealed in entirety ahead of 26 March launch

Both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to go on sale starting 5 April, as per leaks.

tech2 News StaffMar 21, 2019 18:22:06 IST

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to launch at an event that is scheduled to take place on 26 March. While we've already seen a number of leaks specifying key features of the two phones, new leaks appear to have given it all away. Yes, including the prices.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro design, specs revealed in entirety ahead of 26 March launch

The Huawei P30. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

The leaks which appear from a listing by a Norwegian retailer, Power, gives us another look at the devices, corroborating previous renders that showed a waterdrop notch for both phones. The listings also reveal 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage variants for both devices, as well as an 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage option for the P30 Pro.

Soon after the listings were spotted, popular tipster Evan Blass also revealed images on Twitter that flesh out the full-colour selection that Huawei is working on with both versions of the phone.

Huawei Netherlands also accidentally uploaded a page on its website promoting the P30 and P30 Pro. The page was quickly removed but not before media publications were already able to pull out a bunch of images and learn more on the pre-order bonuses.

While Huawei hasn't confirmed anything officially yet but another listing leaked by Amazon Italy (also removed shortly after) suggests that 5 April may be the day when both phones go on sale. It’s worth noting though that dates in other countries may differ.

As far as design is concerned, there's not a lot of new pointers here. The P30 Pro variant will come with four rear cameras, whereas the regular Huawei P30 will have three. The Amazon listing also supposedly included a price of EUR 1,028.19 (around Rs 80,430) for the 128 GB model.

Also included on the listing a list of specifications, which included details like a 4,200 mAh battery, a Kirin 980 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The quad-lens rear camera, meanwhile, is said to include 40 MP, 20 MP and 8 MP lenses, with a depth-sensing time-of-flight (TOF) lens taking up the fourth slot, and support for 10x hybrid zoom. The front camera is supposedly a 32 MP sensor.

However, the specs don't really reveal anything that we don't already know about either device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Huawei

Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Mar 16, 2019
Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory
Huawei P30 series price leaked, might be cheaper than Galaxy S10 lineup

Huawei

Huawei P30 series price leaked, might be cheaper than Galaxy S10 lineup

Mar 19, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Mar 13, 2019
Huawei Watch GT launched in India alongside the Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

Huawei

Huawei Watch GT launched in India alongside the Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

Mar 12, 2019
China to support Huawei’s bid for legal redress in the United States

Huawei

China to support Huawei’s bid for legal redress in the United States

Mar 08, 2019
Google's patent reportedly reveals that the company is working on a foldable phone

Google

Google's patent reportedly reveals that the company is working on a foldable phone

Mar 16, 2019

science

Four in five children with Down Syndrome are born to mothers above the age of 35

Down syndrome

Four in five children with Down Syndrome are born to mothers above the age of 35

Mar 21, 2019
Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and animals in nature

Colours Gone Wild

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and animals in nature

Mar 21, 2019
Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Hardy Insects

Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Mar 21, 2019
El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Indian Winters

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Mar 21, 2019