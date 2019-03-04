tech2 News Staff

Huawei has already confirmed that it will showcase its new P-series flagships later this month in Paris. There are still several weeks left for the Huawei P30 lineup’s official debut but renders and hands-on images have given a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphones.

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu a few days back posted a photo and seemingly confirmed that the Huawei P30 Pro will have a Leica-branded quad camera setup at the back. Latest reports now suggest that the upcoming Huawei flagship might feature 10x optical zoom. According to a report from MyDrivers, the P30 Pro is said to sport a zoom lens that will likely support ten-fold hybrid zoom. The new smartphone is said to be designed specifically for photography and it will carry improved camera modules both up front and at the rear.

While the camera configurations of the new Huawei P30 Pro hasn’t been revealed yet, previous reports have suggested that only three cameras in the quad-camera setup will be able to take photos. Reports indicate that the fourth camera on the smartphone will be a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that will be used for 3D face scanning.

Recently, leaked hands-on images of the supposed Huawei P30 Pro appeared on the Internet revealing design details and camera arrangement of the device. The images spotted by SlashLeaks showed an unusual camera setup with a folded optics module. From what one could see, the arrangement seemed quite similar to the 10x zoom technology that Oppo displayed at MWC 2019. The folded optics module was seen hiding behind the square-shaped lens in the triple camera setup. The fourth camera, which is believed to be a ToF camera, is seen placed below the LED flash.

Meanwhile, MyDrivers managed to obtain a photo of Richard Yu holding the purported P30 Pro. The leaked photo showed off a camera array similar to the one seen on the leaked hands-on images.

The Huawei P30 series will mark its global debut on 26 March in Paris. But while there are a few weeks left for the official unveiling, the rumour mill is expected to churn out more details around Huawei’s flagship series ahead of its formal debut.

