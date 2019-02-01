tech2 News Staff

The successors of the Huawei P-series have been in the news for a while. The Huawei P30 is said to sport a 40 MP sensor in its triple camera setup, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. And now, a report has some dirt on the Huawei P30 Lite.

According to a Chinese publication called New QQ, which was first spotted by DroidShout, a User Agent profile of the Huawei P30 Lite has been leaked, and it reveals that the smartphone may come with a 1080 x 2312 pixel resolution with 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

The screen of the phone will also feature a teardrop notch. The image below is a render of the phone that the Chinese publication shared.

Besides that, the report also mentions that the screen will be about 6-inch big. The fingerprint sensor has been suggested to be placed at the back.

The phone is also said to come with a triple camera setup, of which 20 MP will be the primary sensor.

Further, the smartphone is believed to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, and be powered by Kirin 710 chipset.

While that's all this rumour reveals, a GSMArena report also reveals that the phone was spotted on China's 3C certification website that showed that the phone may come with an 18W charger.

