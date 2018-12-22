tech2 News Staff

After winning over a lot of critics in 2018 with the Mate 20 and the P20 models, Huawei's P30 series in 2019 is now among the most awaited devices. While we have been hearing a lot about the Huawei P30 Pro and its expected quad-camera setup at the rear, we have not had enough leaks about the P30 variants so far. Until now.

As per a leak shared by Evan Blass on Twitter, the Huawei P30 will sport a triple camera setup at the back.

The Huawei P30 promises to be another imaging powerhouse, according to someone who's seen one: triple rear camera, with a maximum resolution of 40MP and 5x lossless zoom, plus a 24MP selfie cam. And this isn't even the Pro variant. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 21, 2018

The leak further suggests that, of the three sensors the primary would be a 40 MP sensor. The setup will also come with a 5X lossless zoom. Up front, the Huawei P30 will reportedly come with a 24 MP selfie camera. This just makes you wonder what the Huawei P30 pro will be like!

Having said that, the specifications of the Huawei P30 are reminiscent of what we have seen the Mate 20 Pro feature this year. Considering the device is also rumoured to come with Kirin 980 chipset, what would really differentiate the two phones apart?

