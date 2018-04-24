Huawei is set to launch the P20 Pro and P20 Lite smartphones in India at around 11.30 pm. As of writing this, there is still no confirmation of the live stream from Huawei's side, however, we are going to provide live updates on the event as it happens.

The P20 Pro and P20 Lite were announced back in March for a global audience, so we know the specifications of both the models. What is really shrouded in mystery is the phone's price for the Indian markets.

Some have claimed that the P20 Pro, which is priced at EUR 899 (around Rs 73,000) in Europe, will have a fractionally more palatable price tag of Rs 65,000. The same can be said for the P20 lite, which was launched at a price of EUR 369 (around Rs 30,000), and its Indian pricing has been estimated at Rs 19,999.

The P20 Pro is powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC while the P20 Lite has a Kirin 959 and both of them have a notched display like the iPhone X. The speciality of the P20 Pro is that it has a triple lens setup at the back with its main RGB sensor having a resolution of 40 MP.