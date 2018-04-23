After almost a month of waiting, Huawei is all geared up to launch its flagship P20 Pro in India on 24 April. The launch will take place in Delhi, and is expected to be live-streamed tomorrow around noon.

While Huawei has been teasing its fans with plenty of teaser videos and posts via its official social media channels, the brand has yet confirm the time of the launch; something that has yet to be revealed by the smartphone brand.

Still then, a new page put up by Amazon India has now confirmed that both the P20 Pro and the P20 Lite will be launched in India on 24 April.

While earlier teasers only hinted at the Huawei P20 Pro, we now know that P20 Lite will also be launched in the country thanks to Amazon India. Both smartphones will be exclusively sold at Amazon India.

Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro along with the P20 were announced a special event held in Paris on 27 March. The device features a fresh new design featuring metal and glass but seems to ape the Apple iPhone X when it comes to the display notch. The smartphone also features a chin at the bottom end of the screen that has been used to house the fingerprint reader.

The P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch IPS AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels.

Inside, lies an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that is also found in Honor’s V10 and inside the Honor 10 mid-range smartphone, which was recently announced in China.

Paired with the SoC is 6 GB of RAM and a generous serving of 128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone’s highlights is its triple rear camera setup that features a 40 MP camera (f/1.8 aperture, OIS), a 20 MP black and white camera (f/1.6 aperture) and an 8 MP camera (f/2.4 aperture) that offers up to 3X optical zoom. The front facing camera is a 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture unit.

The handset features a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box that comes with a layer of EMUI 8.1.

Huawei P20 Lite

As the name suggests, the P20 Lite is expected to be the more affordably priced offering in the P20 series.

With that said, the P20 Lite is said to feature a 5.84-inch display with resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.

The handset is said to be powered by a HiSilicon Kiron 659 SoC, also seen on a number of Honor smartphones in the budget to mid-range.

The SoC will arrive with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports microSD cards of up to 256 GB.

As for the cameras, the P20 Lite packs in lesser specifications with a 16 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup. The front facing selfie camera remains the same as on the P20 Pro, which is a 24 MP unit as per Amazon India. It is wise to note that the optics on the P20 Lite will not be Leica-branded as on the P20 Pro.

The handset will arrive with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Pricing

The pricing of the Huawei P20 Pro and the P20 Lite for India, are currently not available.

As for the P20 Pro, it was announced in Europe at a hefty 899 euros that roughly converts to Rs 72,000.

The P20 Lite has been released in select markets as is currently priced at 329 pounds, that roughly converts to Rs 30,500, which sounds pretty expensive, given its budget to mid-range specifications.

Going by the numbers, Huawei’s newest flagship looks like a solid technological offering, but the fact that it arrives in India after a year-long sabbatical (the P9 arrived in 2016), will see it compete with smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, the Apple iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2. With the reigning king being Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus (Rs 64,900), Huawei will have to price its smartphone competitively in India. As for the more affordable P20 lite, it will need to be aggressively priced to not the just compete with other Chinese smartphone brands, but Huawei's own Honor smartphones that come with similar specifications.