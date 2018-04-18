Huawei India has finally unveiled the launch date for its most premium smartphone offering to date, the P20 Pro. The Huawei P20 Pro alongside the P20 were announced at a grand launch event held in Paris last month and now it’s finally coming to India.

Huawei’s last premium flagship smartphone was P9 which was launched more than a year ago, in 2016. After a year-long gap and skipping on the P10, Huawei is back with the brand new Leica-branded P20 Pro.

While Huawei’s social media handles have been teasing the upcoming flagship since the past week, the manufacturer has finally sent out invites to the media with the tagline “See Mooore” which was same tagline used for the event held in Paris.

The highlight of the Huawei P20 Pro is the AI-assisted triple camera setup that supports 3X optical zoom and 5X hybrid zoom.

The Huawei P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display sporting a FHD+ resolution of 1080x2240 pixels with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, the P20 Pro gets Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

There is a triple-camera setup at the back which includes a 40 MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 20 MP monochrome sensor as well as an 8 MP telephoto sensor. The front facing camera gets a 24 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera optics have been co-engineered by Leica.

The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei’s custom EMUI 8.1 skinning to keep things refreshed.

Powering all of the above is a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Huawei P20 Pro at its global announcement was launched in Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold and Twilight. The standard P20 model (with a dual camera setup and 4 GB RAM) is priced at 649 euros (roughly Rs 52,000) while P20 Pro has been priced at 899 euros (roughly Rs 72,000). Pricing will be critical as Huawei’s return after years will see it compete with premium flagships from Apple, Samsung and Google in India that are currently priced competitively for what they have on offer.

