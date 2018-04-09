Launched in Paris last month, the Huawei’s newest flagship seems to have it all (and some more). Expected to be launched by April end, the Huawei P20 Pro made waves after its launch thanks to its new and innovative triple camera setup.

The design is an eye catcher and will get you attention even if your friend happens to own an Apple iPhone X. What is cool, is the layout of the cameras on the back, with the text and lettering placed horizontally giving you a very point and shoot camera like look and feel.

The Huawei P20 Pro is the top of the line variant of the P20 that also packs in a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that I believe is the brightest display in existence.

The device is available in a four finishes with a Pink Gold, Midnight Blue, black and Twilight which is the coolest looking one of them all.

Delving deeper into the hardware there is a Huawei-made HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The design is also practical in the sense that it comes with an IP 67 water and dust resistance rating. Buyers will also get stereo speakers, but will miss out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Indeed, what makes this Huawei smartphone is its camera. The camera setup on the rear consists of a 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture) cameras. The front facing using is a single lens 24 MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

I took the smartphone on a short trip and put the camera through various shooting scenarios. The results from the triple camera setup on the rear are pretty good as you can see in the Flickr gallery below.

As for the front-facing camera, it felt a bit over-processed and smoothened even though I turned off all the beautification features.

The software on-board our review unit is not the final version, which is why I experienced a bit of shutter lag when I was clicking photos. We can expect improvements across the board when the final version arrives.

In my 48 hours of usage, I can conclude the P20 Pro is an extremely enjoyable smartphone but I’m unsure about its pricing as it is expected to be really expensive and that’s really where the problems begin for the smartphone brand. While Huawei sold smartphones under the Honor brand so far, it’s now confident that it has a smartphone that can tackle the likes from brands like Samsung and Apple.

Launched in Europe at around 799 euros pricing is going to be critical in India, more so because the brand is not as popular as its sub brand Honor. Do look out for our in-depth review due to be out in a few weeks from now, that will see us put Huawei’s best through its paces whether its photography, video or battery life.