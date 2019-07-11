tech2 News Staff

In September this year, it is expected that Huawei is going to launch its Huawei Mate 30 series which could include — Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Lite, and there has been a lot of leaks regarding the specs of these phones. For Huawei Mate 30 Lite, there has been a lot of rumours in the air regarding its battery and processor. Now the device has appeared in two listings at the Chinese benchmarking site Tenaa, and it gives insight on a lot of other key specs of the device.

There were two handsets that appeared with model number SPN-AL00 and SPN-TL00. According to Tenaa, Huawei Mate 30 Lite is packed with a 3, 900 mAh battery. The handset will be available in two colour variants — Magic Night Black and Aurora green. In the dimensions department, the phone is 156.1 mm in height, 73.9 mm in width and 8.3 mm in thickness. It has 6. 26-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The listings also reveal that the Huawei Mate 30 will come with a quad camera set up at the back which will include 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 32 MP camera at the front. Another aspect that we came to know is the storage variants that the phone will be available in. Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be available in 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. In terms of processor, all that the site confirms is that it is going to be a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

