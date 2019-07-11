Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30 Lite spotted on TENAA, features rear quad camera setup and storage upto 256 GB

According to the Tenaa listings, Huawei Mate 30 Lite will have a 6.26-inch display with a 32 MP selfie camera.

tech2 News StaffJul 11, 2019 09:28:00 IST

In September this year, it is expected that Huawei is going to launch its Huawei Mate 30 series which could include — Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Lite, and there has been a lot of leaks regarding the specs of these phones. For Huawei Mate 30 Lite, there has been a lot of rumours in the air regarding its battery and processor. Now the device has appeared in two listings at the Chinese benchmarking site Tenaa, and it gives insight on a lot of other key specs of the device.

There were two handsets that appeared with model number SPN-AL00 and SPN-TL00. According to Tenaa, Huawei Mate 30 Lite is packed with a 3, 900 mAh battery. The handset will be available in two colour variants — Magic Night Black and Aurora green. In the dimensions department, the phone is 156.1 mm in height, 73.9 mm in width and 8.3 mm in thickness. It has 6. 26-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

(Also read: Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartphone cameras)

Huawei Mate 30 Lite spotted on TENAA, features rear quad camera setup and storage upto 256 GB

Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May, 2019. Images: Reuters

The listings also reveal that the Huawei Mate 30 will come with a quad camera set up at the back which will include 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 32 MP camera at the front. Another aspect that we came to know is the storage variants that the phone will be available in. Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be available in 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. In terms of processor, all that the site confirms is that it is going to be a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders again point to a circular camera housing

Jul 04, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders again point to a circular camera housing
Huawei to get only the widely available US technologies, tells a White House official

Huawei

Huawei to get only the widely available US technologies, tells a White House official

Jul 01, 2019
Huawei will be allowed to buy products from US suppliers following Trump-Xi meeting

Huawei

Huawei will be allowed to buy products from US suppliers following Trump-Xi meeting

Jun 29, 2019
Huawei employees were working with China military on research projects: Report

Huawei

Huawei employees were working with China military on research projects: Report

Jun 27, 2019
Huawei CEO says Apple is the role model when it comes to handling users' data

Huawei

Huawei CEO says Apple is the role model when it comes to handling users' data

Jul 08, 2019
Huawei Developer Conference scheduled on 9 August could announce HongMeng OS

Huawei

Huawei Developer Conference scheduled on 9 August could announce HongMeng OS

Jul 06, 2019

science

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019
Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019