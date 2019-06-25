tech2 News Staff

Huawei is all set to launch its Mate 30 series soon, in fact, according to a tipster, Teme, it will be unveiled on 22 September this year. Huawei Mate 30 Lite is also expected to be launched along with Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Previously, there were many leaks that revealed several key specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and now it is Huawei Mate 30 Lite's turn.

Huawei's next flagship Mate 30 series will be released on 22 September or close that with new Kirin 985 and HongMeng OS (in China). Globally this is open which OS these are coming.#Huawei #HuaweiMate30 pic.twitter.com/Fq3FtQLTHB — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 2, 2019

Looking at the earlier pattern followed by the company, where Huawei launched its third smartphone of the Mate 20-series under the name of Huawei Maimang 7, we can expect the same for the Mate 30-series as well.

It is expected that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be launched earlier than the other two smartphones and will have a different moniker from Huawei Mate 30 Lite.

According to IT Home leaks, the smartphone will have a full-screen design with a punch-hole display, a quad camera setup at the back with 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP, and a fingerprint sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be of 24 MP. As per the leaks, Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be equipped with a 6.4 inch IPS display with 2310 × 1080 pixel resolution. The leaks revealed that the smartphone will be available in two storage variants which are 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The device will also house the Kirin 810 processor. It is also being speculated that the phone will come with 4,000 mAh battery capacity and 20W fast charge support.