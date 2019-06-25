Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30 Lite to come with a Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery with 20 W fast charge

According to the leaks, Huawei Mate 30 Lite will come with Kirin 810 processor.

tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2019 14:08:53 IST

Huawei is all set to launch its Mate 30 series soon, in fact, according to a tipster, Teme, it will be unveiled on 22 September this year. Huawei Mate 30 Lite is also expected to be launched along with Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Previously, there were many leaks that revealed several key specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro and now it is Huawei Mate 30 Lite's turn.

Looking at the earlier pattern followed by the company, where Huawei launched its third smartphone of the Mate 20-series under the name of Huawei Maimang 7, we can expect the same for the Mate 30-series as well.

(Also Read: Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: More feature-packed than Note 9, iPhone XS Max or Pixel 3XL)

Huawei Mate 30 Lite to come with a Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery with 20 W fast charge

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

It is expected that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be launched earlier than the other two smartphones and will have a different moniker from Huawei Mate 30 Lite.

Image: IT Home

Image: IT Home

According to IT Home leaks, the smartphone will have a full-screen design with a punch-hole display, a quad camera setup at the back with  24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP, and a fingerprint sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be of 24 MP. As per the leaks, Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be equipped with a 6.4 inch IPS display with 2310 × 1080 pixel resolution. The leaks revealed that the smartphone will be available in two storage variants which are 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The device will also house the Kirin 810 processor. It is also being speculated that the phone will come with 4,000 mAh battery capacity and 20W fast charge support.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests it will come with quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display

Jun 17, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests it will come with quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display
Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Huawei

Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Jun 15, 2019
Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Huawei

Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Jun 21, 2019
Huawei claims to have shipped 100 million smartphones this year till the end of May

Huawei

Huawei claims to have shipped 100 million smartphones this year till the end of May

Jun 21, 2019
Huawei to trademark Hongmeng mobile OS around the world after US ban

Huawei

Huawei to trademark Hongmeng mobile OS around the world after US ban

Jun 14, 2019
Huawei says it is in the process of rolling out its Hongmeng OS to replace Android

Huawei

Huawei says it is in the process of rolling out its Hongmeng OS to replace Android

Jun 14, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019