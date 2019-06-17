Monday, June 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests it will come with quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also expected to sport 4, 200 mAh battery and a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 15:59:38 IST

After the recently launched flagship smartphone, Huawei P30 Pro (Review), buyers have high expectations from the brand, especially when it comes to camera capabilities. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is another upcoming device that is rumoured to be launched on 22 September this year.

Ahead of the official launch of the device, certain specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro have been leaked online. According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC, a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests it will come with quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W super charge fast charging feature.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: IT Homes

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: IT Homes

In a concept video of Huawei Mate 30 Pro by CAD designer, Petar, revealed that the device will come with a dual punch-hole design in the front and a rectangular-shaped bump at the rear. This will have four cameras along with one LED flash.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019