After the recently launched flagship smartphone, Huawei P30 Pro (Review), buyers have high expectations from the brand, especially when it comes to camera capabilities. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is another upcoming device that is rumoured to be launched on 22 September this year.

Huawei's next flagship Mate 30 series will be released on 22 September or close that with new Kirin 985 and HongMeng OS (in China). Globally this is open which OS these are coming.#Huawei #HuaweiMate30 pic.twitter.com/Fq3FtQLTHB — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 2, 2019

Ahead of the official launch of the device, certain specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro have been leaked online. According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC, a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W super charge fast charging feature.

In a concept video of Huawei Mate 30 Pro by CAD designer, Petar, revealed that the device will come with a dual punch-hole design in the front and a rectangular-shaped bump at the rear. This will have four cameras along with one LED flash.



