Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 12:38 IST

Huawei Mate 20 series poster leaked ahead of launch, reveals a bulky stylus

The stylus looks a bit bulky, so the chances that it will fit into the device are highly unlikely.

Huawei Mate 20 series will be officially unveiled at an event in London on 16 October. The Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20, have seen many leaks recently, giving out most of the specifications and price. There is also a third device with a bigger screen size and specifically targeted towards gamers, called the Mate 20X, which will be launched.

However, according to the most recent leak, the Mate 20X is expected to come with a stylus. If this is true, this will be the first offering by Huawei to come with a stylus.

A Twitter handle going by the name 'Huawei Club' tweeted two images of what appear to be flyers.

The images reveal three phones mounted on a stand that reads 'Mate 20.' The two phones on the left are most likely the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro, and the bigger phone on the right is the Mate 20X. Next to the Mate 20X, we see a stylus as well. The stylus looks a bit bulky, so the chances that it will fit into the device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are highly unlikely. We're guessing it will be sold as a separate accessory.

According to a recent report, the prices of the devices were also leaked. The Mate 20 is might be released at a starting price of $806 coming in black, blue and twilight colours. The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, will be launched at about $1,008.

What is being referred to as the Mate 20X, has also been previously called the Mate 20 Porsche design. But Huawei tweeted a teaser, revealing that the third device is after all called the Mate 20X. The teaser hints at a gigantic battery on the device along with a new heat pipe to keep the device cool during gaming.

The Mate 20X is expected to feature a massive 7.21-inch FHD Plus OLED display and Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 SoC. There will also likely be a high RAM variant of the device with possibly 8 GB of RAM at least. For details on the expected storage options for the Mate 20 series, head here.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Mate 20X

Huawei to launch a new gaming-centric smartphone called Mate 20X on 16 October

Oct 10, 2018

Mate 20 RAM

Huawei Mate 20 series storage and RAM options listed in detail on TENAA website

Sep 30, 2018

Huawei

Leaked prices of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 surface online ahead of launch

Oct 05, 2018

Mate 20

Alleged Mate 20 Pro promo video leaks weeks ahead of launch, shows of triple-camera

Oct 02, 2018

Huawei

By 2025 the global AI market to reach $380 billion says Huawei

Oct 11, 2018

Huawei Y9

New Huawei Y9 variant with four cameras and 3,900 mAh battery gets listed on TENNA

Oct 02, 2018

science

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018