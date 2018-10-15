Huawei Mate 20 series will be officially unveiled at an event in London on 16 October. The Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20, have seen many leaks recently, giving out most of the specifications and price. There is also a third device with a bigger screen size and specifically targeted towards gamers, called the Mate 20X, which will be launched.

However, according to the most recent leak, the Mate 20X is expected to come with a stylus. If this is true, this will be the first offering by Huawei to come with a stylus.

A Twitter handle going by the name 'Huawei Club' tweeted two images of what appear to be flyers.

Do you know what is in these 2 pics?

*STYLUS*

The images reveal three phones mounted on a stand that reads 'Mate 20.' The two phones on the left are most likely the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro, and the bigger phone on the right is the Mate 20X. Next to the Mate 20X, we see a stylus as well. The stylus looks a bit bulky, so the chances that it will fit into the device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are highly unlikely. We're guessing it will be sold as a separate accessory.

According to a recent report, the prices of the devices were also leaked. The Mate 20 is might be released at a starting price of $806 coming in black, blue and twilight colours. The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, will be launched at about $1,008.

What is being referred to as the Mate 20X, has also been previously called the Mate 20 Porsche design. But Huawei tweeted a teaser, revealing that the third device is after all called the Mate 20X. The teaser hints at a gigantic battery on the device along with a new heat pipe to keep the device cool during gaming.

The Mate 20X is expected to feature a massive 7.21-inch FHD Plus OLED display and Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 SoC. There will also likely be a high RAM variant of the device with possibly 8 GB of RAM at least. For details on the expected storage options for the Mate 20 series, head here.