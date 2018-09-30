The Huawei Mate 20 series has been by far the most heavily leaked smartphone over the past couple of months. From being spotted on benchmark apps to being spotted on listings and leaks, we've almost seen it all.

The several variants of the smartphone were also spotted on TENAA a while back and as per a report by GizmoChina, the listings have now been updated. The Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 Porsche Design smartphones are the three variants listen on the Chinese regulator's website, maybe not in its entirety, be we now do know about the possible RAM and storage variants that will be announced.

As for the Huawei Mate 20, listed as HMA-AL00, there will be a staggering nine RAM and storage combinations to choose from. These are — three 4 GB RAM options, one with 64 GB storage, 128 GB storage and 256 GB storage. Similarly, three 6 GB RAM options — starting with 128 GB storage, 256 GB storage and 512 GB storage. The storage variants remain the same for the 8 GB RAM options as well, starting with 128 GB, 256 GB and then 512 GB.

Moving on to the more premium Huawei Mate 20 Pro, listed as LYA-AL00 and LYA-TL00, there will a total of five combinations to choose from — 6 GB RAM starting with 256 GB ROM and capping off at 512 GB storage; and 8 GB RAM variants starting with 128 GB storage as standard and going up to 256 GB ROM and then 512 GB of storage.

For the Mate 20 Porsche Design, there is a mixed bag of choices, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM; 6 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM,6 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM; 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM,8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

Yes, that is indeed a lot of number crunching to do, but a lot of them will not really make it to most markets. However, it is nice to see Huawei offer all three versions of the phone with as much as 512 GB of storage. Something the likes of Apple and Samsung made a big deal of which launching their respective flagship phones. Huawei is expected to launch all three versions of the phone at an event on 16 October.