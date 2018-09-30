Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 19:42 IST

Huawei Mate 20 series storage and RAM options listed in detail on TENAA website

Huawei is expected to launch all three versions of the Mate 20 at an event on 16 October.

The Huawei Mate 20 series has been by far the most heavily leaked smartphone over the past couple of months. From being spotted on benchmark apps to being spotted on listings and leaks, we've almost seen it all.

The several variants of the smartphone were also spotted on TENAA a while back and as per a report by GizmoChina, the listings have now been updated. The Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 Porsche Design smartphones are the three variants listen on the Chinese regulator's website, maybe not in its entirety, be we now do know about the possible RAM and storage variants that will be announced.

Huawei Mate 10 Porche Design. Image credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 10 Porche Design. Image credit: Huawei

As for the Huawei Mate 20, listed as HMA-AL00, there will be a staggering nine RAM and storage combinations to choose from. These are — three 4 GB RAM options, one with 64 GB storage, 128 GB storage and 256 GB storage. Similarly, three 6 GB RAM options — starting with 128 GB storage, 256 GB storage and 512 GB storage. The storage variants remain the same for the 8 GB RAM options as well, starting with 128 GB, 256 GB and then 512 GB.

Moving on to the more premium Huawei Mate 20 Pro, listed as LYA-AL00 and LYA-TL00, there will a total of five combinations to choose from — 6 GB RAM starting with 256 GB ROM and capping off at 512 GB storage; and 8 GB RAM variants starting with 128 GB storage as standard and going up to 256 GB ROM and then 512 GB of storage.

For the Mate 20 Porsche Design, there is a mixed bag of choices, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM; 6 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM,6 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM; 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM,8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

Yes, that is indeed a lot of number crunching to do, but a lot of them will not really make it to most markets. However, it is nice to see Huawei offer all three versions of the phone with as much as 512 GB of storage. Something the likes of Apple and Samsung made a big deal of which launching their respective flagship phones. Huawei is expected to launch all three versions of the phone at an event on 16 October.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

also see

Mate 20

Huawei teases the square-shaped camera setup in the upcoming Mate 20 series

Sep 20, 2018

Freebuds 2 Pro

Huawei could launch AirPods-like earphones which can be wirelessly charged

Sep 20, 2018

Huawei

Huawei posts multiple teasers of Mate 20 series showing off the Kirin 980 SoC

Sep 26, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 leaks reveal a voice ID, triple camera, in-display scanner and more

Sep 28, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 could reportedly have a nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio

Sep 18, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018