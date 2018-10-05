Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
05 October, 2018

Leaked prices of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 surface online ahead of launch

The prices might vary according to the financial policy, geographical location and many other factors.

The leaks that float around about the upcoming phones usually talk about the specs and design aspects which may or may not turn out to be true. The price is the most speculated one and is revealed during the official launch of the device.

It's been weeks since the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 are taking the rounds of the rumour mill.

But this time it's not just the design specs of the phones that have come been leaked. It's the price as well!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Dummy. Weibo

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Dummy. Weibo

According to the report in Phone Arena, the information of the pricing is no longer a mystery.

The report says that these prices have been given out to retailers by hardware distributors and this supposedly leads to the consumer shelling out a few bucks extra like around $50 or $100 more.

Also, the prices that have been given out are in Swiss Francs, so it might vary according to the financial policy, geographical location and many other factors.

Leaked Huawei Mate 20 Pro renders. Image: Phone Arena

Leaked Huawei Mate 20 Pro renders. Image: Phone Arena

The Mate 20 is said to ship for CHF 799 which is $806 for the 128GB version coming in black, blue and twilight colours.

So as mentioned above, the end pricing might fall between $850 and $900.

For the Mate 20 Pro, the asking price by the distributor mentioned is CHF 999 i.e around $1,008 which means that the consumers might be asked to pay around $1,100 according to the report.

Alleged Huawei price list. Image: Phone Arena

Alleged Huawei price list. Image: Phone Arena

This device might come in 6 GB RAM with a 128 GB internal storage. The phones are expected to be available in the same colour range as the regular Mate 20.

Official confirmation of the prices would take place during the 16 October event in London.

