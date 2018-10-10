Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 16:21 IST

Huawei to launch a new gaming-centric smartphone called Mate 20X on 16 October

Mate 20X could feature a massive 7.21-inch FHD+ OLED display, and Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 SoC.

Looks like there is another twist in the tale of the Mate 20 launch. We were already aware that Huawei would be launching the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro at an event on 16 October in London. Quite a few details of the devices are already out including the alleged promo video of the Mate 20 Pro.

However, a new official teaser has suggested that there might be a third smartphone launching alongside the other two.

Leaked Huawei Mate 20 Pro renders. Image: Phone Arena

Leaked Huawei Mate 20 Pro renders. Image: Phone Arena

This mystery smartphone has been revealed to be called as the Mate 20X and Huawei itself has tweeted about the launch of this smartphone on 16 October.

The teaser wasn't very long but it did hint very strongly that the Mate 20X will likely be a gaming-centric device.

The teaser hints at a gigantic battery on the device along with a new heat pipe to keep the device cool during gaming.

Phonearena has reported that the Mate 20X could feature a massive 7.21-inch FHD+ OLED display and Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 SoC. There will also likely be a high RAM variant of the device with possibly 8 GB of RAM at least. The GPU Turbo technology, used in the Honor Play, is also likely to be included in the device.

Earlier reports have stated that the Mate 20 is said to ship for CHF 799 which is $806 for the 128 GB version coming in black, blue and twilight colours.

For the Mate 20 Pro, the asking price by the distributor mentioned is CHF 999 i.e around $1,008 which means that the consumers might be asked to pay around $1,100 according to the report.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Mate 20 RAM

Huawei Mate 20 series storage and RAM options listed in detail on TENAA website

Sep 30, 2018

Huawei

Huawei posts multiple teasers of Mate 20 series showing off the Kirin 980 SoC

Sep 26, 2018

Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 leaks reveal a voice ID, triple camera, in-display scanner and more

Sep 28, 2018

Huawei

Leaked prices of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 surface online ahead of launch

Oct 05, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

Mate 20

Alleged Mate 20 Pro promo video leaks weeks ahead of launch, shows of triple-camera

Oct 02, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018