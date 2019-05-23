tech2 News Staff

With the US-China Trade war intensifying, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is in all sorts of troubles after being put on a blacklist by the US Commerce department which forbids Huawei from conducting business with an American company.

As a result, Google, Intel, ARM, Qualcomm, Microsoft and more companies have severed ties with Huawei. Google said that it would be withdrawing Android support from Huawei phones which includes a ban on all Google Play Services and therefore Huawei has come with a new plan of action.

Huawei is asking developers to submit their applications to the App Gallery which is the company's own App Store akin to that of the Galaxy Store on Samsung phones. As per a report by a Portuguese media outlet Aptoide, which is an open source alternative to the Google Play Store, is in talks with Huawei to develop a viable alternative to the Play Store.

Aptoide is an alternative marketplace for mobile applications which runs on the Android operating system. It has more than 900,000 apps and more than 100 million users and it would appear that with Android's fallout with Huawei, Aptoide is perhaps the best chance for Huawei to keep its customers.

In more news surrounding the Huawei conflict, Internal documents from the BBC say that ARM wants its employees to “halt all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements” with Huawei and its subsidiaries.

Losing business from ARM, which is now owned by Softbank, is a major blow to the Chinese tech giant since its homegrown Kirin SoCs, from its subsidy HiSilicon, are based on ARM processor architecture.

