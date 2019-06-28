Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Huawei also confirmed that all the Honor smartphone and tablet users will continue to receive Android updates.

tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2019 11:58:33 IST

After US President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei from doing business with the US, it has been a difficult ride for the brand.

Google had to cut off ties with Huawei by announcing that Huawei devices would not be getting any Android updates from 19 August — following a three-month extension. It seemed like the first victim of this move would be Honor 20 series devices, but it turns out there is still a ray of hope here. This was the first smartphone series launched by the company after the ban.

(Also Read: First impressions of Huawei 20 Pro)

The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Image: tech2/Shomik

Thanks to the three-month extension, the Honor 20 Pro is now Google certified. This means that users can now possibly enjoy Android Q updates.

(Also Read: Hongmeng OS (ARK OS): Google’s absence could create big problems for Huawei)

Earlier, there were speculations that 14 Huawei devices and three Honor devices would be eligible for Google's Android Q update.

Now, putting an end to all these rumours, Huawei has released a statement confirming that the Honor 20 series — which includes the Honor 20, Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro — will get access to Android Q. The company also mentioned that all the Honor smartphones and tablet users will continue to receive security patches and Android updates. The Google Play store will also be accessible to users owning Honor smartphones or are planning to buy one in the near future.

Since it is been quite uncertain for a while as to what will happen if the Android updates are completely banned from the Huawei and Honor devices, the company is prepping up its own OS called Hongmeng OS and it will be called ARK OS in the global market.

