tech2 News Staff

At an event in New Delhi today, Honor launched four new products in India. Honor announced the Honor 20 Series in India — Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i — that was announced in London in May, along with a new tablet, called the Honor Pad 5.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i price and availability

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20i come in two colour variants each. Honor 20 is available in a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 32,999, Honor 20 Pro comes in with an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,999 and Honor 20i will be available in a 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant for Rs 14,999.

All three devices will be available on Flipkart and offline retail partners of Honor. The Honor 20i, and Honor 20 sales begin from 18 June, 25 June while Honor 20 Pro will be coming soon at an unreleased date.

Honor Pad 5 price and availability

Honor Pad 5 is the successor of the Honor Pad 4. It is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant while the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i specifications and features

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro essentially differ on the RAM and storage option, and the battery on offer. Besides that both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro feature a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display. The two models have capacitive fingerprint sensors on the side which is similar to the Galaxy S10e along with facial recognition technology.

Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. While the Honor 20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery, the Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750 mAh one.

For photography, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with the combination of a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfie, both the phones come with a 32 MP shooter.

