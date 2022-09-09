Friday, September 09, 2022Back to
Wondering how iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ would work on iPad? Simply put, awesome

There is a very good possibility that Apple will be bringing some form of the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro series to some of their other Pro devices, like Apple’s next device, the M2-powered iPad Pro.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 09, 2022 12:00:22 IST

One of the biggest software features that Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max this year, was Dynamic Island. No matter what people say about the iPhone 14 series, or Apple’s supposed lack of innovation, the Dynamic Island is a feature that will be copied by most smartphone manufacturers within the year.

Image: Twitter/ParkerOrtolani

The next major device that Apple will be launching is the iPad Pro, which is rumoured to be announced next month. There has been some speculation that Dynamic Island would find its way to the iPad Pro and help users to have an even better multitasking experience.

A graphic designer named Parker Ortolani has shared a few images on Twitter of how he thinks Apple would implement the Dynamic Island on the iPad Pro.

Imagine Dynamic Island taking iPad Pro to a whole new level. It could be that perfect solution for bringing the menu bar to iPadOS in a new and fluid way. Apps and multitasking taken even further. pic.twitter.com/yPxt2GiW4X

— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) September 8, 2022

Ortolani brings the long-pill cutout to a horizontal view – which is something iPad customers have been asking for some time.

Since most people use the iPad in landscape mode, it’s always weird how people look on a video call since the camera is on the top of the tablet’s screen – and even the Center Stage feature wasn’t able to fix that.

When Apple introduced the Dynamic Island, this is how they described it:

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

Considering this Parker Ortolani imagined what it would look like on a new iPad Pro. Instead of just making Dynamic Island larger, the designer imagined several little islands across the iPad called “Island Menus.” 

Image: Twitter/ParkerOrtolani

Furthermore, the Dynamic Island could improve multitasking as it could let “apps live at the top of the display” while offering shortcut menus for rapid access. With Apple recently bringing Universal Control to iPad and the Mac and now working on Stage Manager, the new Dynamic Island cutout could be a perfect addition for new iPad Pro models.

Apple is already preparing for an event in October that will be centred on Macs and iPads. The iPad Pro could be the main star of this event. Rumours have suggested that the iPad Pro will feature the new M2 chip. Apple is currently working on improving battery life, bringing a MagSafe connector to this tablet, a better Stage Manager, and a few new accessories. Analysts believe Apple will maintain an 11-inch LCD version and a 12.9-inch miniLED version.

