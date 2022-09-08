Mehul Reuben Das

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series and a whole bunch of new devices today, after many months of speculations and hype. Although the highlight of the event, clearly, were the new iPhone 14 Pro series, the other devices launched were groundbreaking for apple in their own right.

We take a look at all the major announcements from Apple’s Far Out event.

The iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus

As anticipated the iPhone 14 comes in at 6.1-inches whereas the iPhone 14 Plus at 6.7-inches. The new iPhone 14 series, features an OLED Super Retina XDR display, that supports HDR, True Tone, and covers the wide P3 Colour gamut.

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus get the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, but with slight improvements. This time, we get to see an A15 Bionic chip, with 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 5‑core GPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine.

For the cameras, we get a dual-camera system at the rear, with the main camera being a 12MP sensor, with a focal point of 26 mm, f/1.5 aperture, and sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation. The ultrawide camera is a 12MP sensor again, with 13 mm focal length, an f/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view.

The front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and has autofocus for the first time, thanks to Apple’s use of Focus Pixels.

As opposed to what the previous rumours had alluded to, the iPhone 14 & the iPhone 14 Plus do get satellite connectivity features. The new feature allows users to connect to an overhead satellite in cases of emergency and send out a distress signal, in the form of a text message, which needs to be selected from a list of predetermined texts.

The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,990 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant.

The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand has been priced at Rs 89,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs 99,990 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

The iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro also comes in at 6.1-inches with the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 6.7-inches. The new iPhone 14 Pro series, features a ProMotion OLED Super Retina XDR display, that supports HDR, True Tone, and covers the wide P3 Colour gamut, and a dynamic refresh rate that refreshes between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The biggest update to the iPhone 14 Pro series has been the new pill shaped notch, which Apple has named the Dynamic Island. The dynamic island notch adapts based on the activity that is going on or the app that is being used. For instance, when the music app is open, the notch will display a different kind of animation.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max get a new A16 Bionic chip with 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 5‑core GPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine that

For the cameras, we get a triple-camera system at the rear, with the main camera being a 48MP sensor, with a focal point of 24 mm, f/1.8 aperture, and sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation. The ultrawide camera is a 12MP sensor, with 13 mm focal length, an f/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view. The 12MP Telephoto camera has 3X zoom, at a focal length of 77 mm, an f/2.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation.

The front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and also gets autofocus

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max also get satellite connectivity features. For both, the iPhone 14 Series and the iPhone 14 Pro series, the functionality is currently limited only to the US and Canada, and will start functioning after an update in November. It remains to be seen if this feature will be made available in India.

The iPhone 14 Pro has been priced at Rs 1,29,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,39,990 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,990 for the 512GB variant and Rs 1,79,990 for the 1TB varaint.

The iPhone 14 Pro has been priced at Rs 1,39,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,49,990 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,69,990 for the 512GB variant and Rs 1,89,990 for the 1TB varaint.

The Apple Watches

Apple announced three new watches today, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra.

The main focus of the Apple Watch Series 8 was to improve over the health services and observations it provides, like temperature monitoring and ovulation tracking. It also gets a new array of motion sensors that allows it to detect car crashes and send out distress signals to emergency services. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with 18-hour battery life, which can be extended to up to 36 hours Apple claims thanks to a new low-power mode.

Apple Watch SE second-gen has the same chip as Series 8, crash detection feature and more. The new Apple Watch SE Gen 2 comes with a 30 per cent larger display and internals that Apple claims make the watch 20 per cent faster. The Apple Watch SE also comes with crash detection, a number of colour variants and more.

Apple also introduced a new Apple Watch Ultra, their most rugged, biggest and toughest Apple Watch yet. Apple Watch Ultra gets a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. Apple Watch Ultra also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours

The Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 5900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29900 for the GPS-only models. The Apple Watch Ultra on the other hand is priced at Rs 89,900 for all generations.

The AirPods Pro

The second-gen AirPods Pro or the AirPods Pro 2, are the most advanced AirPods ever, thanks to the new H2 chip.

The new H2 chip offers a much better acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise as the previous generation AirPods Pro, claims Apple. It also gets a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier which Apple claims gives it richer bass and much more crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

As for battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 gets about 6 hours with ANC enabled and up to 30 hours from the case. As for the price, the AirPods Pro 2 will be available for Rs 26900