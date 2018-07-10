Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 12:09 IST

Honor Note 10 specifications surface online showing off a Kirin 970 chipset

The processor listed on Geekbench has 8 cores and its base clock is 1.84 GHz.

The rumours revolving around Honor Note 10 are slowly turning into reality. On 9 July, Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei released a poster for the Honor Note 10 launch in Beijing.

A few days back leaked images of the Honor Note 10 surfaced on Weibo and now the specifications of the phone have shown up on the benchmarking website, Geekbench under the name of HUAWEI RVL-AL09 as it was in the earlier reports. The Honor Note 10 smartphone maybe codenamed as Ravel.

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

The benchmark shows that the device has 6 GB RAM and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset.

We can see that this combination of memory and chipset puts it at par with the recently launched Honor 10 as well as the Huawei P20 Pro.

It has a score of 6,818 in the multi-score benchmark and 1,901 in the single-core. The benchmark also shows that the device runs on an Android 8.1.

Honor Note 10 specifications. Image: Geekbench

Honor Note 10 specifications. Image: Geekbench

The processor listed has 8 cores and its base clock is 1.84 GHz

As we still wait eagerly for a possible update on the release date, there's still no news on that front, yet. If these indicators are true indeed, then this would be yet another Kirin 970 chipset sporting Honor device we have seen since the Honor View 10, Honor 10, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro.

tags


latest videos

Made in China 2025

Made in China 2025
Social Media Influencer #DailyDope

Social Media Influencer #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

also see

Honor Note 10

Honor teases the launch of its Note 10 smartphone with an official poster

Jul 09, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor President Zhao Ming confirms that the Honor Note 10 will arrive soon

Jul 04, 2018

Honor

Honor Note 10 could reportedly be coming soon with a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel

Jul 02, 2018

Honor 10 GT

Honor 10 GT announced with 8 GB RAM and GPU Turbo technology

Jul 04, 2018

Honor 9i

Honor 9i Purple Fantasy with 4 GB RAM to go on sale in China at CNY 1,399

Jul 02, 2018

Huawei

Huawei and Honor update schedule for GPU Turbo technology revealed: Report

Jun 29, 2018

science

Medicine

New version of drug offers hope for Indian mothers dying in childbirth

Jul 10, 2018

Plastic

Starbucks to phase out plastic straws by 2020 in bid to combat pollution

Jul 10, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 09, 2018

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018