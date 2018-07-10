The rumours revolving around Honor Note 10 are slowly turning into reality. On 9 July, Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei released a poster for the Honor Note 10 launch in Beijing.

A few days back leaked images of the Honor Note 10 surfaced on Weibo and now the specifications of the phone have shown up on the benchmarking website, Geekbench under the name of HUAWEI RVL-AL09 as it was in the earlier reports. The Honor Note 10 smartphone maybe codenamed as Ravel.

The benchmark shows that the device has 6 GB RAM and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset.

We can see that this combination of memory and chipset puts it at par with the recently launched Honor 10 as well as the Huawei P20 Pro.

It has a score of 6,818 in the multi-score benchmark and 1,901 in the single-core. The benchmark also shows that the device runs on an Android 8.1.

The processor listed has 8 cores and its base clock is 1.84 GHz

As we still wait eagerly for a possible update on the release date, there's still no news on that front, yet. If these indicators are true indeed, then this would be yet another Kirin 970 chipset sporting Honor device we have seen since the Honor View 10, Honor 10, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro.